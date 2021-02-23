Moments after Mamata Banerjee leaves, CBI team reaches Abhishek's house; wife questioned for an hour
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday examined Rujira Banerjee, the wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with the coal pilferage case.
The CBI reached Abhishek Banerjee's residence in Kolkata just before noon and the examination went on for around an hour, news agency PTI reported.
Also Read: Supreme Court to hear if CBI can probe coal scam case
The questioning began soon after chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited the house of Abhishek, who is her nephew.
Also Watch: Mamata visits her nephew's house
PTI reported that the CBI team sought to ascertain Rujira Banerjee's financial accounts. The team left around 1.15 pm amid a heavy police presence.
The CBI had served notice to Rujira Banerjee on Sunday and Abhishek's sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in connection with the case. While Gambhir was examined on Monday, Banerjee had told the central agency that she will be available for examination between 11 am and 3 pm on February 23.
The developments come months ahead of the assembly elections in the state with Trinamool Congress calling it political vendetta.
The CBI had on November 28 last year carried out a massive search operation at number of locations across four states - West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh - after registering a case against a person named Anup Majhi alias Lala.
It is alleged that Lala, the alleged kingpin of the scam, is involved in illegal mining and theft of coal from leasehold mines of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in Kunustoria and Kajora areas.
Premises of two general managers and some other officers of ECL, CISF and Indian Railways were also raided by the CBI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP govt hands over health centres to pvt medical college in Indore, sparks row
- The Madhya Pradesh government said that if the pilot project in Indore works, then it would hand over more primary and community health centres to private partners under PPP mode.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu interim budget presented amid opposition walkout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu sent to 14-day judicial custody
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Covid-19 positivity rate declining, trend of less deaths seen: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kushinagar gets DGCA clearance, becomes third international airport in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on Karnataka travel restriction
- The Karnataka government has reinstated stricter control for people coming from Kerala in view of increasing Covid-19 cases there.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
States, UTs roll out Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: ITBP to close its Covid care centre within a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak spouses of Kashmiri men protest in Srinagar, seek citizenship or deportation
- The protestors were demanding issuance of travel documents for their trip to their former homes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India a victim of terrorism, leading global action against it: S Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid-19 spike, Maharashtra minister defies Covid-19 norms
- The supporters also clashed with the police and security personnel had to use batons to disperse the crowd, the video showed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Banerjee's wife questioned by CBI for an hour in coal pilferage case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakha Sidhana, Jan 26 violence accused on run, spotted at farmers' rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These states require a negative RT-PCR test for entry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Peace panel formed for dialogue with Maoists and the state
- The committee will start meetings soon and will form district committees in each violence-affected district of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox