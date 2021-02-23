IND USA
Moments after Mamata Banerjee leaves, CBI team reaches Abhishek's house; wife questioned for an hour
A CBI team arrives at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
A CBI team arrives at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Moments after Mamata Banerjee leaves, CBI team reaches Abhishek's house; wife questioned for an hour

The developments come months ahead of the assembly elections in the state with Trinamool Congress calling it political vendetta.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:31 PM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday examined Rujira Banerjee, the wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with the coal pilferage case.

The CBI reached Abhishek Banerjee's residence in Kolkata just before noon and the examination went on for around an hour, news agency PTI reported.

Also Read: Supreme Court to hear if CBI can probe coal scam case

The questioning began soon after chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited the house of Abhishek, who is her nephew.

Also Watch: Mamata visits her nephew's house


PTI reported that the CBI team sought to ascertain Rujira Banerjee's financial accounts. The team left around 1.15 pm amid a heavy police presence.

The CBI had served notice to Rujira Banerjee on Sunday and Abhishek's sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in connection with the case. While Gambhir was examined on Monday, Banerjee had told the central agency that she will be available for examination between 11 am and 3 pm on February 23.

The developments come months ahead of the assembly elections in the state with Trinamool Congress calling it political vendetta.

The CBI had on November 28 last year carried out a massive search operation at number of locations across four states - West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh - after registering a case against a person named Anup Majhi alias Lala.

It is alleged that Lala, the alleged kingpin of the scam, is involved in illegal mining and theft of coal from leasehold mines of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in Kunustoria and Kajora areas.

Premises of two general managers and some other officers of ECL, CISF and Indian Railways were also raided by the CBI.

Doctors were forced to remove an eye each of two women to prevent the spread of infection following botched cataract surgeries at a private Indore hospital on August 5, a medical officer said on Monday.(Unsplash)
Doctors were forced to remove an eye each of two women to prevent the spread of infection following botched cataract surgeries at a private Indore hospital on August 5, a medical officer said on Monday.(Unsplash)
india news

MP govt hands over health centres to pvt medical college in Indore, sparks row

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • The Madhya Pradesh government said that if the pilot project in Indore works, then it would hand over more primary and community health centres to private partners under PPP mode.
Close
During his budget speech, Panneerselvam said that Tamil Nadu is expected to register positive growth of 2.02 per cent at 2011-12 constant prices in 2020-2021. "This is against an all India negative growth of 7.7 per cent," he said(PTI)
During his budget speech, Panneerselvam said that Tamil Nadu is expected to register positive growth of 2.02 per cent at 2011-12 constant prices in 2020-2021. "This is against an all India negative growth of 7.7 per cent," he said(PTI)
india news

Tamil Nadu interim budget presented amid opposition walkout

Posted by Prashasti SinghANI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:42 PM IST
During his budget speech, Panneerselvam urged the government of India to release all the performance grants due to Tamil Nadu based on the 14th Finance Commission recommendations without further delay
Close
New Delhi: Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.(PTI)
New Delhi: Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.(PTI)
india news

Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu sent to 14-day judicial custody

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Delhi court sends actor-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with Red Fort violence on Republic Day, to 14-day judicial custody, news agency PTI reported.
Close
Volunteers distributing pamphlets during an awareness campaign on the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in Mumbai on February 22.(Reuters)
Volunteers distributing pamphlets during an awareness campaign on the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in Mumbai on February 22.(Reuters)
india news

India's Covid-19 positivity rate declining, trend of less deaths seen: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Officials said that India has inoculated at least 1.17 crore people — 1.04 crore have been administered first dose and 12.61 lakh second dose — across the country.
Close
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri at Kushinagar airport with Uttar Pradesh chief minister yogi Adotyanath.(Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri at Kushinagar airport with Uttar Pradesh chief minister yogi Adotyanath.(Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)
india news

Kushinagar gets DGCA clearance, becomes third international airport in UP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:28 PM IST
In June last year, Centre had given its go ahead to upgrade the Kushinagar airport to an international one.
Close
File photo: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(PTI)
File photo: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(PTI)
india news

Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on Karnataka travel restriction

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • The Karnataka government has reinstated stricter control for people coming from Kerala in view of increasing Covid-19 cases there.
Close
“As per data reported till 1700 hrs. on 22nd February, nearly 29,000 children and 5,000 pregnant women were vaccinated (data provisional),” the health ministry said in a statement.(Twitter/@MoHFW_INDIA)
"As per data reported till 1700 hrs. on 22nd February, nearly 29,000 children and 5,000 pregnant women were vaccinated (data provisional)," the health ministry said in a statement.(Twitter/@MoHFW_INDIA)
india news

States, UTs roll out Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Here is everything you need to know about the Intensified Mission Indradhanush, India's mission to achieve full immunization converage.
Close
The ITBP Covid Care Centre was inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on July 5, 2020.(PTI)
The ITBP Covid Care Centre was inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on July 5, 2020.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: ITBP to close its Covid care centre within a week

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Close
Wives of Kashmir’s former militants who had returned from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to a rehabilitation programme in 2010 shout slogans during a protest in Srinagar on Tuesday, (AP)
Wives of Kashmir's former militants who had returned from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to a rehabilitation programme in 2010 shout slogans during a protest in Srinagar on Tuesday, (AP)
india news

Pak spouses of Kashmiri men protest in Srinagar, seek citizenship or deportation

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:42 PM IST
  • The protestors were demanding issuance of travel documents for their trip to their former homes.
Close
Jaishankar was addressing the high-level segment of 46th session of Human Rights Council.(AP)
Jaishankar was addressing the high-level segment of 46th session of Human Rights Council.(AP)
india news

India a victim of terrorism, leading global action against it: S Jaishankar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The foreign affairs minister also said that India has championed the global fight against terrorism having faced it as a long-standing victim.
Close
Maharashtra forest minister Sanjay Rathod. (Hindustan Times)
Maharashtra forest minister Sanjay Rathod. (Hindustan Times)
india news

Amid Covid-19 spike, Maharashtra minister defies Covid-19 norms

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • The supporters also clashed with the police and security personnel had to use batons to disperse the crowd, the video showed.
Close
A CBI team arrives at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
A CBI team arrives at the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Abhishek Banerjee's wife questioned by CBI for an hour in coal pilferage case

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The developments come months ahead of the assembly elections in the state with Trinamool Congress calling it political vendetta.
Close
Lakha Sidhana addressing gathering during rally in grain market in Mehraj village on Tuesday. (HT Photo/ Sanjeev Kumar)
Lakha Sidhana addressing gathering during rally in grain market in Mehraj village on Tuesday. (HT Photo/ Sanjeev Kumar)
india news

Lakha Sidhana, Jan 26 violence accused on run, spotted at farmers' rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Sidhana, who has been on the run since January 26, also gave a speech at the rally and said that the agitation called by the farmers will be intensified.
Close
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a Covd-19 testing center in Hyderabad.(AP)
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a Covd-19 testing center in Hyderabad.(AP)
india news

These states require a negative RT-PCR test for entry

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Some states now require RT-PCR tests for visitors, especially those who are arriving by air, in an effort to limit the spread of new coronavirus variants.
Close
The peace committee will start meetings soon and form district committees in each violence-affected district of the state.(FILE PHOTO.)
The peace committee will start meetings soon and form district committees in each violence-affected district of the state.(FILE PHOTO.)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Peace panel formed for dialogue with Maoists and the state

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:55 PM IST
  • The committee will start meetings soon and will form district committees in each violence-affected district of the state.
Close
