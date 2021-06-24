Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / House panel calls FB, Google, min officials to discuss online safety of women
india news

House panel calls FB, Google, min officials to discuss online safety of women

The meeting with Google and Facebook has been scheduled for June 29. The ministry officials will meet the Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor-led panel on July 7
By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 05:38 PM IST
The panel is led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (File photo)

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has called representatives of Google, Facebook, and the Union electronics and information ministry separately to discuss the protection of citizen rights and prevention of the misuse of social media with a special emphasis on women’s safety.

The meeting with Google and Facebook has been scheduled for June 29. The ministry officials will meet the Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor-led panel on July 7.

The agenda of the June 29 meeting uploaded on the Lok Sabha website said it has been scheduled to hear the views of representatives of Facebook India and Google India on “the subject ‘Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space”.

Also Read | HC refuses to stay CCI notice to Facebook, WhatsApp in privacy policy matter

On June 18, the panel met Twitter representatives over its “lack of compliance with the new intermediary guidelines”. The panel inquired about the application of Twitter’s policy with reference to the use of the manipulated media tag on posts by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, people familiar with the matter said.

The meeting lasted for nearly two hours and was followed by a session with officials from the ministry of electronics and information technology. The ministry officials informed the panel that Twitter was not in compliance with the new rules.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant wearing blanket wins hearts one wobbly step at a time. Watch

Meet the computer operator from Delhi’s JNU with nine Guinness World Records

Virat Kohli hugs Kane Williamson after WTC final loss, pic goes viral

South African woman’s claim about giving birth to ten babies is fake: Report
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP