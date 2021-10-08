House shouldn’t discuss other country’s issues: Om Birla in Rome

Months after British MPs debated the farmers’ protest in India, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no country should raise in its House issues related to the internal affairs of other countries.

Birla, who is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in Rome, made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the UK’s House of Commons.

According to a Lok Sabha Secretariat statement, Birla said that every country has its own sovereignty which other countries should respect. “Birla said that every country has its own sovereignty which other countries should respect. No country should raise the internal affairs of other countries in its Parliament unless those matters affect the interests of that country,” the statement said.