Home / India News / House-to-house screening by July 6 in Delhi govt’s 8-point revised plan to tackle Covid-19

House-to-house screening by July 6 in Delhi govt’s 8-point revised plan to tackle Covid-19

The plan includes conducting sero-survey of 20,000 people across districts in the national capital and house-to-house screening by July 6, among other measures.

india Updated: Jun 24, 2020 14:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: CATS ambulance staff in PPE suits and doctors of LNJP Hospital in New Delhi.
In a bid to fight the coronavirus challenge in the national capital, the Delhi government has come up with an eight-point ‘Revised Covid Response Plan’ in line with the recommendations from Dr VK Paul committee.

Earlier in the day, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to roll-back the order, issued by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal.

The order requires Covid-19 patient - who had tested positive through the real-time reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test - to be taken to a Covid-19 Care Centre (CCC) for a clinical diagnosis of the viral infection symptoms.

“It’s not a matter of Amit Shah model versus Arvind Kejriwal model of fighting Covid-19. It’s about ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public and also the administrative machinery fighting against the pandemic is not overburdened,” Sisodia said during a virtual briefing today.

On Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all those under home-isolation will be provided with pulse oximeters to measure oxygen levels every few hours.

“Once you are well, you can return it to the government,” the Delhi CM said adding that the Covid-19 situation, as of now, seems to be stabilizing.

“Patients under home-isolation can monitor their oxygen level and in case of drop, they can call on a number that we will provide and our team will immediately visit and administer oxygen to the patient. The patient will be rushed to the hospital if there is a requirement,’ he stated.

The situation in the national capital paints a grim picture as the Covid-19 cases here have now crossed the 66,000-mark. On Wednesday, national capital’s Covid-19 tally stood at 66,602. So far, Delhi has reported 2,301 coronavirus fatalities while 39,313 patients have beaten the deadly contagion.

