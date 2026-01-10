The state government on Friday said that no houses would be allotted under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing scheme in Kogilu until a multi-department verification process was completed. Houses to be alloted once vetting process completes: Min

Krishna Byre Gowda, the minister for revenue in the state government, said eligibility checks involving the housing department, police, Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and the revenue department were still underway and had not yet produced a final list of beneficiaries.

“It will take time to complete the entire verification. Once the first list is released, houses should be allotted only to those who are found eligible,” he said, adding that cases were forwarded to the police and revenue authorities for scrutiny.

“Until the verification is completed, it would not be appropriate for us to comment on this matter. There will be no house allotment today,” he said, adding that he had discussed the issue with the housing minister. “Eligibility must strictly be as per all the rules. No rules should be bypassed or deviated from. We are not exerting pressure on anyone to get things done,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, R Ashoka, earlier had accused the Congress-led government of allegedly prioritising Bangla-speaking residents over Kannadigas in Kogilu Cross. On January 3, he demanded that local Kannadigas be given preference in allotments, citing reports that around 65,000 people had applied under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation schemes.

“Thousands of Kannadigas have applied and are waiting for houses. However, the Congress government is giving houses to Bangla residents at Kogilu Cross,” Ashoka said. He announced protests on January 5 and said the opposition would pursue legal action.

The rhetoric intensified after senior BJP leader C. N. Ashwath Narayan alleged that illegal immigrants had established what he described as a “mini-Bangladesh” in the state. He claimed migrants from Bangladesh entered India through West Bengal, passed through Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, and later reached Karnataka.

Calling for a national-level probe, he added, “Their backgrounds should be checked, and they should be informed that they are immediately deported. The strictest possible action should be taken. The NIA should investigate the background of each and every individual.”

The political dispute has unfolded alongside enforcement action in Kogilu village near Yelahanka. Chief minister Siddaramaiah recently said the state had demolished 164 illegally constructed sheds after serving notices to occupants. He said residents were verified before the operation and that genuine evictees would be accommodated at Byappanahalli.

At the same time, the criminal investigation into alleged land grabbing has widened. Two accused, Vijay and Wasim Ulla Baig, have been remanded to 14 days of police custody in connection with illegal construction and encroachment on government land near Kogilu Layout. Police said the men were arrested for allegedly collecting money from residents and facilitating unauthorised construction.

According to investigators, the accused charged amounts ranging from ₹4 lakh to ₹7 lakh, created fake documents and issued false title deeds. Police are also probing illegal layouts identified as Wasim Layout, Fakir Layout and Old Fakir Layout. Officials said several people were cheated after being promised residential sites on government land and have urged victims to come forward with complaints. Further arrests are expected.