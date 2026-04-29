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How a social media post helped UP cops arrest four for sexually harassing women in Agra bus

The bus was travelling from Kanpur to Ahmedabad and was nearing Namner crossing in Agra.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 11:01 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Four people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra for allegedly molesting a woman and a minor girl inside a moving bus on Monday. An alert on social media helped police act swiftly, officials said, as per news agency PTI.

Police personnel arrested four in a bus in Agra.(PTI)

Police received the information at 12:27 am on April 27. The bus was travelling from Kanpur to Ahmedabad and was nearing Namner crossing in Agra.

Police said the alert was picked up by their social media monitoring team, which immediately informed Rakabganj police station.

Following the alert, police teams carried out intensive checking at Namner crossing and intercepted the bus as it reached the spot. The four accused were arrested on the spot, and legal proceedings were initiated against them, the statement said.

Similar cases

Last year, Raipur police registered an FIR over sustained online harassment of a social activist and his family on X.

The complaint was filed by Raipur resident Kunal Shukla. He alleged that a man from Dhamtari district had been posting abusive and offensive content against him, his wife, and his daughter for over a year using a fake profile named “Kathiawadi”.

He targeted women whose mobile numbers he sourced through friendship apps and social platforms. The accused, a school dropout working as a labourer, was later arrested.

 
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