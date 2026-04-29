How a social media post helped UP cops arrest four for sexually harassing women in Agra bus

Four people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra for allegedly molesting a woman and a minor girl inside a moving bus on Monday. An alert on social media helped police act swiftly, officials said, as per news agency PTI.

Police personnel arrested four in a bus in Agra.(PTI)

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Police received the information at 12:27 am on April 27. The bus was travelling from Kanpur to Ahmedabad and was nearing Namner crossing in Agra.

Police said the alert was picked up by their social media monitoring team, which immediately informed Rakabganj police station.

Following the alert, police teams carried out intensive checking at Namner crossing and intercepted the bus as it reached the spot. The four accused were arrested on the spot, and legal proceedings were initiated against them, the statement said.

Similar cases

Last year, Raipur police registered an FIR over sustained online harassment of a social activist and his family on X.

The complaint was filed by Raipur resident Kunal Shukla. He alleged that a man from Dhamtari district had been posting abusive and offensive content against him, his wife, and his daughter for over a year using a fake profile named “Kathiawadi”.

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{{^usCountry}} Shukla said the accused also issued threats, causing mental distress and concern for his 11-year-old daughter’s safety. He later approached senior police officials after the harassment continued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shukla said the accused also issued threats, causing mental distress and concern for his 11-year-old daughter’s safety. He later approached senior police officials after the harassment continued. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police verified the complaint and found it to be true. An FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 296. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police verified the complaint and found it to be true. An FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 296. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused was identified as Nilesh Raichura. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused was identified as Nilesh Raichura. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2022, Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly harassing over 150 women through fake social media accounts and virtual WhatsApp numbers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2022, Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly harassing over 150 women through fake social media accounts and virtual WhatsApp numbers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused, Sachin Kumar (now 34), allegedly created fake Instagram profiles and used virtual numbers to contact women through apps. He would then send them requests and messages to build contact. Police said he also morphed obscene images of women and used them for blackmail to force them into physical relations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused, Sachin Kumar (now 34), allegedly created fake Instagram profiles and used virtual numbers to contact women through apps. He would then send them requests and messages to build contact. Police said he also morphed obscene images of women and used them for blackmail to force them into physical relations. {{/usCountry}}

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He targeted women whose mobile numbers he sourced through friendship apps and social platforms. The accused, a school dropout working as a labourer, was later arrested.

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