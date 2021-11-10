Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / How active Covid-19 cases have come down in last 20 days in India
india news

How active Covid-19 cases have come down in last 20 days in India

The active cases, the number of people still considered to be infectious, have been falling steadily since October, in a sign that the spread of the infection is slowing down in the country.
A healthcare worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test of passengers at Kurla ST Bus Depot in Mumbai, on Monday.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 01:02 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to fall across India, and dropped to 1,39,683 on Wednesday, according to Union health ministry data. This is the lowest number of active cases in 264 days.

The country reported 11,466 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 460 fresh fatalities int he last 24 hours, the ministry's data further showed. With this, India's overall tally of infections reached 3,43,88,579, and death toll at 4,61,849.

The active cases, the number of people still considered to be infectious, have been falling steadily since October, in a sign that the spread of the infection is slowing down in the country. On October 17, the active cases came down to 2,00,000 for the first time.

The number has dropped more than 95 per cent from the peak of India's brutal second wave of infections when it touched 3.75 million on May 9.

Measurement of active cases offers a crucial metric in the country's battle against the disease because it directly reflects the pressure on the healthcare system in a region.

RELATED STORIES

Though the number of active cases is dropping, the central government has warned people against dropping their guards amidst fears of a third wave of infection. The Centre launched the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ door-to-door vaccination campaign against the disease on November 3 with special focus on second dose inoculations.

India crossed a significant milestone of administering a billion doses on October 21 and since then, the government has been focusing on completing the vaccination of all eligible adults in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus india covid 19 tally
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Army wants special radars along China border

Rajasthan: At least 5 dead, several injured after bus collides with truck

Air India flight makes emergency landing in Silchar due to a 'technical glitch'

India records 11,466 new Covid-19 cases, 13% higher than Tuesday’s tally
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Eng vs NZ Semi Final
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP