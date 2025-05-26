How AI-generated video of Donald Trump duped a Karnataka lawyer of 5.93 lakh | Details

Using artificial intelligence, cybercriminals created a fake video of US President Donald Trump promoting a hotel investment scheme, and a 38-year-old advocate from Karnataka believed it was real. 38-year-old Karnataka lawyer duped by AI-made fake Trump video scam.(Representational image )

Lured by the promise of high returns, he joined a Telegram group linked in the video and invested his money. However, when the returns never came and the group vanished, he realised he had been duped.

The matter came to light on May 6, when the victim filed a complaint at the Haveri Central Crime Police Station, PTI reported, quoting police.

The advocate, in his statement, said that in January this year, he came across a video on YouTube offering an investment opportunity in “Donald Trump Hotel Rentals.”

When he clicked the link, he was directed to download a mobile application. He was then asked to fill out a form, which included submitting his bank account details and IFSC code.

According to the police, the victim followed the instructions and paid ₹1,500 to activate his account. He was promised a 3 per cent daily return on his investment.

Lured by early returns, lawyer invested more

Initially, he received returns and made profits on his investments. Trusting the scheme, he invested more money when asked by the fraudsters, hoping to double his earnings.

In total, he deposited ₹5,93,240 into various bank accounts, UPI IDs, and digital wallets between 25 January and 4 April.

However, he stopped receiving returns and was unable to recover the invested amount.

A case has been registered under the IT Act and Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

During the investigation, it was found that the complainant was tricked through a ‘fake’ link.

Consequently, ₹1.5 lakh in the bank account to which the money was transferred has been frozen, a senior officer told PTI.

“It has come to light that crores of rupees have been swindled across the country through fake links such as the Trump Hotel Rental scheme, which falsely promises to double your money. The public is urged to reject unknown links and remain vigilant,” the police said in a statement.

