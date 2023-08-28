How AIIMS Delhi doctors saved 2-year-old toddler who stopped breathing on Vistara flight

This is nothing short of a miracle! A two-year-old toddler, who stopped breathing mid-air onboard a Bengaluru-Delhi Vistara flight on Sunday, was saved by a group of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The five doctors of AIIMS Delhi who were travelling on the Bengaluru-Delhi Vistara flight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The five senior resident doctors of AIIMS Delhi travelling on the same flight saved the toddler's life by administering emergency medical treatment.

What happened on the Bengaluru-Delhi Vistara flight?

1. On Sunday night, a group of five senior doctors of AIIMS was returning to Delhi after attending a medical event in Bengaluru. They were onboard the Vistara flight UK-814.

2. The flight crew made an announcement of a distress call before the aircraft was diverted to Nagpur. The distress call was regarding a two-year-old cyanotic female child, who was operated on for intracardiac repair and was unconscious and cyanosed.

3. The five doctors, including Navdeep Kaur- SR anesthesia, Damandeep Singh- SR cardiac radiology, Rishab Jain- ex-SR AIIMS radiology, Oishika- SR OBG and Avichala Taxak- SR cardiac radiology immediately examined the child and found that her pulse was absent, extremities were cold and she was not breathing with cyanosed lips and fingers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. "On air- Immediate CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was started with limited resources, using skilled work and active management by the team. Successfully IV canulla was placed, the oropharyngeal airway was put and an emergency response was initiated by whole team of residents on board- and the baby for brought to ROSC- return of circulation," AIIMS Delhi wrote on X (formally Twitter).

5. It was complicated by another cardiac arrest for which an AED was used. For 45 minutes, the baby was resuscitated, and the flight was routed to Nagpur. On reaching Nagpur, the child was handed over in "stable hemodynamic" to the paediatrician.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON