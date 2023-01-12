‘How dare he…’: Owaisi slams RSS chief over ‘citizenship condition’ on Muslims

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for his “permission” remark on Muslims in India. Owaisi pointed out Bhagwat's comments on laying down “conditions for citizenship" for Muslims during a recent interview.

“Who is Mohan to give Muslims ‘permission’ to live in India or follow our faith? We’re Indians because Allah willed it. How dare he put ‘conditions’ on our citizenship? We’re not here to ‘adjust’ our faith or please a bunch of alleged celibates in Nagpur,” Owaisi said in a series of tweets.

Who is Mohan to give Muslims "permission" to live in India or follow our faith? We're Indians because Allah willed it. How dare he put "conditions" on our citizenship? We're not here to "adjust" our faith or please a bunch of alleged celibates in Nagpur

Owaisi was referring to Bhagwat's interview to the RSS-affiliated magazines Organiser and Panchjanya where he talked about a range of issues including external threats to India, Hindus living in the country and elsewhere and Muslims' “claim of supremacy”. "The simple truth is this – Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to Muslims living today in Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice. There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy," the RSS chief said.

"All those who live in India—whether a Muslim, a Hindu or a Communist—must give up the supremacist logic" said Dr Mohan Bhagwat

Responding to Bhagwat's remarks, the AIMIM chief said there are Hindus who realise the supremacy of RSS. “No decent society can tolerate such hatred and radicalism in the name of religion. Who elected Mohan as the representative for Hindus? Fighting elections in 2024? Welcome," he added.

Owaisi further said that RSS's ideology is a threat to India's future and it will be better for Indians to recognise the “real internal enemies”. “Why this “chori” for China & “seenazori” for fellow citizens? If we’re indeed at war, has Swayamsevak sarkar been sleeping for 8+ years? RSS’s ideology is a threat to India’s future. The sooner Indians recognise the real “internal enemies”, the better it will be,” he said.

