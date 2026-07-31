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How FCI rice is driving govt’s ethanol push

FCI rice supplied to ethanol distilleries increased from3.2 million tonnesin ESY 2024-25 to 4.4 milliontonnes in the current supply year (up to June 30).

Updated on: Jul 31, 2026, 06:32:18 IST
By Pallavi Singhal, New Delhi
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Food Corporation of India (FCI) supplied a record 4.4 million tonnes of surplus Food Corporation of India (FCI) rice till June 30 for ethanol production in the current Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26, which begins in November and ends in October, marking a sharp increase in the use of government grain after supplies resumed last year following a suspension over food security concerns.

The government has said that diversion of surplus FCI rice has had no impact on retail food inflation. (HT Photo)
The government has said that diversion of surplus FCI rice has had no impact on retail food inflation. (HT Photo)

The surge follows a new procurement condition introduced for the current ethanol supply year requiring grain-based distilleries

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pallavi Singhal

Pallavi Singhal covers agriculture, food policy and the rural economy from New Delhi. Over the past four years, she has reported extensively on farm policy, food inflation, procurement, agri-markets and rural livelihoods. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked at Moneycontrol and Informist. A journalism post-graduate, she started as a trainee reporter in 2019 with The Indian Express, Chandigarh. Away from the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and crime fiction—preferably mysteries easier to crack than government policy.

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