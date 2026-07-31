How FCI rice is driving govt’s ethanol push

Food Corporation of India (FCI) supplied a record 4.4 million tonnes of surplus Food Corporation of India (FCI) rice till June 30 for ethanol production in the current Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26, which begins in November and ends in October, marking a sharp increase in the use of government grain after supplies resumed last year following a suspension over food security concerns.

The government has said that diversion of surplus FCI rice has had no impact on retail food inflation. (HT Photo)

The surge follows a new procurement condition introduced for the current ethanol supply year requiring grain-based distilleries