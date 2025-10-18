How Hyderabad doctor's 8-year fight forced FSSAI to drop ‘ORS’ tag from energy drinks | Explained

In a major move to protect consumers from misleading food labels, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all food business operators (FBOs) to immediately stop using the word ‘ORS’ (Oral Rehydration Solution) in their labelling and advertisements, calling such practices misleading to consumers. Dr Sivaranjani Santosh said the directives come as a "huge relief",

The latest order, issued on October 14, clarifies that using the term 'ORS' in trademarked names or in naming any food product, even with a prefix or suffix, violates the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

What the FSSAI order says FSSAI’s latest directive withdraws earlier orders from July 2022 and February 2024, which had permitted the use of the term ‘ORS’ on food labels if accompanied by a warning stating that “the product is not an ORS formula as recommended by WHO".

After reviewing the issue, the regulator concluded that such practices were misleading to consumers through “false, deceptive, ambiguous and erroneous names/label declarations” and were in contravention of the Act.

The order states that the use of the term will now be considered misbranded and misleading, and punishable under the FSSAI Act, 2006.

"In view of the above, all Food Business Operators are directed to remove the word 'ORS' from their food products, whether used as a standalone term or in combination with any prefix/suffix or as part of the trademark with prefix/suffix in the product name and to ensure strict compliance with the labelling and advertisement requirements prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the regulations framed thereunder," the FSSAI order stated.

The direction issued under section 6(5) regarding misleading advertisement and marketing of ORS substitute products, dated April 8, 2022, remains in effect.

Dr Sivaranjani Santosh’s long battle The FSSAI’s move comes after Hyderabad-based paediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Santosh’s persistent efforts, which resulted in a fruitful conclusion.

The FSSAI has issued a directive to all states and Union territories’ commissioners of food safety and all central licensing authorities to ensure that all FBOs remove the combination of the term ORS from their food products.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Dr Sivaranjani Santosh said the directives come as a "huge relief", as she highlighted how private companies have used the term ORS to cheat the public through deceptive labelling and unethical marketing.

She also pointed out how these drinks, that “wrongfully” use the ORS term, actually worsen diarrhoea.

“It's a huge relief. That means now I know that no child will die, no adult will die because of worsening of diarrhoea, because of these drinks. ORS is supposed to save lives. It's a wonder drug of the 20th century. It's supposed to save lives. It's supposed to rehydrate us. It is like Amrut for us. And here, people have labelled their high sugar drinks as ORS with a suffix or prefix. And for the past 14 years, they have been cheating the public, deceptive labelling, unethical marketing, pharmacies, hospitals, schools, everywhere,” Santosh said.