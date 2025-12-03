How long will the winter break last for school students across India – Here is what we know

The last month of the year brings with it a lot of joy and sometimes, a bit of regret too. In the Western world, the month is associated with the holiday season and people look forward to a merry and enjoyable Christmas. In India too, December marks the beginning of winter break. While there is a set of leaves for students at the end of the year, the duration and exact dates differ with each state. Visuals from Anand Vishwa Gurukul School in Thane.(Praful Gangurde/HT photo)

As we prepare to bid goodbye to 2025 and welcome the next year, here is taking a look at the duration of year-end holidays in schools across the country. The list includes states and Union Territories where the dates have been officially been announced.

Jammu and Kashmir

Due to the extreme weather conditions, Jammu and Kashmir has prolonged winter holidays. This year, the schools were closed on December 1 for classes 1-8 and on December 11 for higher standards. The schools are expected to remain closed till late February.

Haryana

The winter break for students in Haryana will last from January 1 to January 15.

Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh

In these two states and the Union Territory, the winter break is expected to last during the course of the first half of January. However, the dates are yet to be finalized.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, a 12-day winter break has been announced as the schools will remain closed from December 20 to December 31.

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, the winter break for students will begin from December 23 and is likely to last till the beginning of January.

PM Shri Schools

PM Shri Schools have declared that their winter break will last from December 23 to January 1, affording students a 10-day holiday period.

