How much an LPG cylinder will cost after price cut in your city? Check here

In a big relief to the households across India, the Narendra Modi government on Tuesday announced to slash the prices of cooking gas domestic cylinder by ₹200.

Commercial LPG cylinders price was increased by ₹ 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by ₹ 50 per unit (Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At present, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs ₹1,103 - more than double the rate it came for in May 2020. It will cost ₹903 effective Wednesday when the decision is implemented. For Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries, the price will be ₹703 after considering the continuing ₹200 per cylinder subsidy.

Moreover, the government announced additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, which will take the total Ujjwala yojana beneficiaries to 10.35 crore. While Ujjwala beneficiaries are only 9.6 crore, there are some 31 crore domestic cooking gas users in the country.

While announcing the decisions after the cabinet meeting, union minister Anurag Thakur said that the decision of price reduction in cooking gas is a gift from PM Modi to the women of the country on Onam and Rakshabandhan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's the list of cylinder prices effective Wednesday (source Goodreturns):

City Prices effective Wednesday (Rs/14.2 kg cylinder) New Delhi 903 Mumbai 902.5 Kolkata 929 Chennai 908.5 Bengaluru 905.5 Ahmedabad 910 Hyderabad 955 Patna 1,001 Bhopal 908.5 Jaipur 906.5 Lucknow 940.5

The government in June 2020 had stopped giving LPG subsidies. Cooking gas across the country was priced at market rate, which rose to ₹1,103 in the national capital.

India is dependent on imports for 60 per cent of its natural gas requirements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To clear pending Ujjwala applications and to provide deposit-free LPG connections to all eligible households, the government will shortly start distribution of PMUY connections to 75 lacs women from poor households. This will increase the total number of beneficiaries under PMUY to 10.35 crore.