NEET, not so neat: How doorway to highly desired medical profession is losing trust year after year

Investigations later led to a wider plot, revealing a paper leak network operated through organised "solver gangs", allegedly accessing the question paper from secure storage locations and distributing answers to candidates before the exam began. Probe revealed the paper leak gangs' links in Bihar, Jharkhand and other parts of the country.

The NEET-UG examination held on May 5, 2024, quickly spiralled into controversy when allegations of a question paper leak surfaced across multiple states. The suspicions of leak stemmed social media claims that exam questions were leaked — allegations that the NTA denied — and later were intensified by the June 4 results wherein multiple students of one examination centre in Haryana securing a score of 720/720, unprecedented in the testing agency's history.

With lakhs of medical aspirants dependent on a single national exam, repeated questions over transparency have triggered renewed debate on the credibility of examination, conducted by the NTA. Track latest updates on NEET 2026 here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Tuesday that the NEET-UG exam 2026 conducted on May 3 does not stand, citing inputs it received from agencies over irregularities. NTA said date for re-examination will be notified.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), India's most competitive entrance test, clearing which opens doors to the highly desired profession — medical — has once again come under intense scrutiny amid fresh allegations of irregularities, reviving memories of the massive controversy that rocked the examination in 2024.

Authorities made the first arrests in June 2024 in Bihar, further strengthened the allegations, and later also found that the paper had been leaked from an examination centre in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, benefiting over 150 candidates.

Grace marks and result row The controversy widened after results were unexpectedly declared on June 4, 2024, 10 days before originally scheduled date. Some candidates were awarded compensatory or "grace" marks after disruptions at certain centres, including incidents where wrong question papers were initially distributed and replaced mid-exam.

Sixty-seven students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the testing agency's history, with six from the centre in Haryana figuring in the list. This raised suspicions about irregularities.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) eventually took over parts of the probe into the leak and alleged irregularities.

In its 2024 probe, the federal agency arrested around 50 people, including members of a Bihar-based gang and its two key individuals-- Baldev Kumar and Aman Singh, staff of a Hazaribagh-based school, solvers and facilitators, and filed five charge sheets, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

A key suspect arrested by the Bihar police in the leak-- Sanjeev Mukhia-- was never charged by the CBI as it found no evidence against him.

Despite acknowledging instances of malpractice, the Supreme Court refused to cancel the entire examination, citing lack of evidence of a system-wide breach and warning that a retest would severely disrupt medical admissions.

In June 23, 2024, a re-test was conducted for the 1,563 students who were awarded grace marks in the May 5 NEET UG 2024 exam. A seven-member committee headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan was tasked with supervising the operational practices of the NTA and proposing exam reforms.

By July 8 that year, the CBI had made several arrests in its probe over paper leak allegations while the Supreme Court had heard over 30 pleas related to alleged discrepancies in the NEET UG exam. The top court had said if the sanctity of the test is lost, then re-test has to be ordered, adding that the cancellation of the exam was "last resort".

On July 23, the Supreme Court refused to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 exam and said there is no material to show that the sanctity of the entire examination has been affected.

What has happened now? The NTA on Tuesday, May 12, said it is cancelling the NEET-UG exam conducted on May 3, citing “inputs” it received, taken together with the findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, established that the present examination process could not be allowed to stand.

The “inputs” mentioned referred to Rajasthan special operations group (SOG) launching a probe into alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 exam after investigators found that at least 120 questions matched those circulated earlier in a handwritten “guess paper”.