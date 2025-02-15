How Pakistan reacted to Donald Trump's F-35 fighter jets offer to India during PM Modi's US visit

Pakistan has voiced its “concerns” after US President Donald Trump said his administration was working towards providing India with F-35 stealth fighter jets during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Pakistan said such a move could destabilise the regional military balance, weaken strategic stability, and obstruct efforts for lasting peace in South Asia, local media reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with U.S. President Donald Trump, at The White House in Washington, DC on Thursday.(narendramodi-X)

Pakistan also called on the international community to avoid taking a “one-sided view that deviates from ground realities".

During a weekly press briefing on Friday, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs (MOFA) said, “Pakistan is deeply concerned over the planned transfer of advanced military technologies to India. Such steps accentuate military imbalances in the region and undermine strategic stability.”

He added, “They remain unhelpful in achieving the objective of a durable peace in South Asia. We urge our international partners to take a holistic and objective view of issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and deviate from ground reality.”

India-US military cooperation

In a joint press briefing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Donald Trump announced plans to boost military sales to India, saying, “Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35, Stealth fighters.”

When asked whether India had formally agreed to purchase the F-35s following Trump’s remarks, foreign secretary Vikram Misri clarified that no formal process had begun yet. He explained, “On military sales to India, there is a process by which platforms are acquired. In most cases, a request for proposal is floated. There are responses to those. They are evaluated. I don't think with regard to the acquisition of an advanced aviation platform by India that process has started yet. So, this is currently something that's at the stage of a proposal. But I don't think the formal process in this regard has started yet.”

As part of the defence partnership, India and the US introduced the Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance (ASIA), a new initiative aimed at strengthening industrial collaboration and enhancing the development of autonomous defence systems, particularly in underwater domain awareness.

Discussions between both nations also covered expanding military cooperation across multiple domains, including air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace. The focus is on joint training, military exercises, and operational coordination while integrating advanced technologies.

Leaders from both countries stressed the upcoming "Tiger Triumph" tri-service exercise, which will be held in India and will be larger in scale and complexity compared to previous editions.

India and the US also committed to improving logistics, intelligence sharing, and force mobility to enhance their military presence and support operations in the Indo-Pacific region. These initiatives are part of the "US-India COMPACT for the 21st Century", which was launched by PM Modi and US President Trump to advance "Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce, and Technology" between the two nations.

Trump announced extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana

Donald Trump also announced the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, stating that he will be sent to India to face justice.

"I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice," Trump said.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a businessman of Pakistani origin, was convicted for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. His co-conspirators included David Headley, who pleaded guilty and later testified against Rana.

(With ANI inputs)