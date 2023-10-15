Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / How politicians reacted as fans taunt Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in Ahmedabad

How politicians reacted as fans taunt Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in Ahmedabad

ByAniruddha Dhar
Oct 15, 2023 01:44 PM IST

A video shows the crowd purportedly taunting Muhammad Rizwan as he was returning to the pavilion at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Several politicians have reacted after a video surfaced on social media of spectators chanting “Jai Shri Ram” when Pakistan wicket-keeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan was returning to the pavilion after getting out at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the India versus Pakistan World Cup match on Saturday.

Pakistan's player Muhammad Rizwan. (PTI file)

The video shows the crowd purportedly taunting Rizwan with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" after he was dismissed for 49 runs in the match.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Reacting to the video, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin described the behaviour as "unacceptable".

"India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistan players at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is unacceptable and a new low. Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool to spread hatred is condemnable," Udhayanidhi Stalin said on social media platform X.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale also reacted to the incident and questioned whether “we’re qualified & sporting enough to host ANY international sporting event”.

“PM Modi desperately wants India to host the 2036 Olympics. But if this is what BJP has reduced our audiences to - where they heckle a Pakistani player with chants of Jai Shri Ram - massive doubts remain over whether we’re qualified & sporting enough to host ANY international sporting event. Not surprisingly - the stadium where this happened is called Narendra Modi stadium,” Gokhale posted on X.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia posted another video in which the massive crowd at the stadium can be purportedly seen singing “Jai Shri Ram”.

“The entire stadium was mesmerized with the chanting of Jai Shri Ram. Then we all saw what happened next,” Bhatia wrote.

Another BJP leader Kapil Mishra lauded the crowd and wrote “well done Ahmedabad” on his X account.

“Proud of all of you. Jai Shri Ram,” he said.

Mixed reactions on social media

The Rizwan incident drew mixed reactions on social media with a section of users sharing a clip of Indian players being trolled by Pakistani fans in 2017 to justify the actions of the Ahmedabad crowd.

Several other users have also criticised the Ahmedabad fans' behaviour, citing precedents of Indian fans behaving well towards their arch-rivals.

Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav triggered a stunning Pakistan collapse and shared four wickets in India's dominant victory over its archrival.

The seven-wicket win in front of a crowd of more than 100,000 fans at Narendra Modi Stadium was India’s eighth consecutive victory over Pakistan in World Cups in a streak that began in 1992.

Bumrah took 2-19 in seven overs and Yadav picked up 2-35 in 10 overs as Pakistan crashed from 155-2 (29.3 overs) to 191 all out in 42.5 overs with five of India's six bowlers taking two wickets each.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
pakistan ahmedabad jai shri ram crowd world cup icc world cup udhayanidhi stalin gaurav bhatia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP