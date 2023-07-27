'How Rahul Gandhi put Manipur on fire': Smriti Irani; ‘Theatrics,’ says Congress

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday mentioned former MP Rahul Gandhi's name in the Rajya Sabha as she gave a roaring speech countering the accusation of the Congress MP Amee Yajnik who asked whether the women ministers would speak on Manipur. "When will you have the guts to discuss Chhattisgarh, when will you have the courage to discuss what is happening in Bihar? When will you have the courage to tell us how women are raped in Congres-ruled states. When will you have the guts to tell how Rahul Gandhi put Manipur on fire. Do not cast a doubt on the women ministers of the cabinet," Smriti Irani said. The video of Smriti Irani's outburst which the opposition termed as 'meltdown' went viral. When Smriti Irani took Rahul Gandhi's name, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman sitting in front of Smriti Irani, turned and took a look, as seen in the video.

Smriti Irani in the Rajya Sabha said Rahul Gandhi put Manipur on fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Without naming Smriti Irani, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote she witnessed a 'meltdown' in the House and also a 'toxic obsession'. "Hope the minister gets well soon and realises there is a bigger responsibility to the nation," Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the first session of Parliament where Rahul Gandhi is not present as he was disqualified following his conviction in the Modi surname case after the last session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate slammed Smriti Irani for her 'theatrics' and said her dead conscience won't come alive with the 'theatrics'. "You kept quiet for 78 days on Manipur. You were silent on Hathras, Lakhimpur, Shahjahanpur, Ankita Bhandari. You did not speak a word for our athletes. You have Failed women, @smritiirani," Shrinate tweeted.

'Rahul Gandhi brand of secularism'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Twitter, Smriti Irani again took on Rahul Gandhi after her Rajya Sabha speech. Sharing a report on Rahul Gandhi's old controversial statement that Muslim League is a secular party, Smriti Irani tweeted: "Ladies and Gentlemen- the Rahul Gandhi brand of secularism- his unholy alliance declares Hindus to be burnt alive in their temples . Hindu hate not new to the dynasty but now to openly threaten Hindus…that is a new low, Mr. Gandhi." Smriti Irani's attack came after Muslim Youth League members in Kerala were booked for raising provocative slogans in a rally for Manipur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON