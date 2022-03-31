How to link PAN with Aadhaar? Last day today

Today is the last day for people to get their PAN cards linked with their Aadhar number. Linking the two documents after March 31 will lead to a penalty, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The linking process is simple and takes few minutes to complete. There are many ways of doing this. However, the most common method is through the Income Tax e-filing portal.

Here are the steps to do it through the portal:

> Open the Income Tax e-filing portal- https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

> Register on the portal. The PAN number will be the user id.

> Log into the portal by entering your user id, password and date of birth.

> A pop-up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

> In case the window doesn’t appear, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on the Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

> Information such as name, date of birth, and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN card details.

> Verify the PAN details on the screen with the ones mentioned on Aadhaar.

> If there is a mismatch, you need to get the same corrected in either of the documents.

> If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button.

> A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN.

Other methods of linking PAN with Aadhar:

> People can also visit the following websites for the linking process- https://www.utiitsl.com/ and https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/

>Through SMS: Type the following message UIDPAN<space><12 digit Aadhaar><space><10 digit PAN>. The message can be sent to 567678 or 56161.

>Visiting nearby PAN service centres: The linking process can also be done manually by visiting the nearby PAN service centre. A form named ‘Annexure-I’ needs to be filled and submitted along with a copy of the PAN card and Aadhaar card. This will be a paid service.