How to take care at home if suspecting or tested Covid-19
Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, a large number of infected patients are under home isolation as they do not need hospitalisation. Here are some dos and don’ts for those recuperating at home:
Dos
Stay home; sanitise hands; isolate and take rest
All family members should wear masks
Cross-ventilation in rooms – open windows
Monitor
Body temperature (4 hourly )
Oxygen saturation (by oximeter 4 hourly)
*Asymptomatic family members exposed to symptomatic cases should monitor their health and get tested if symptoms appear
Don’ts
Do not use remdesivir in home care setting
Do not use nebuliser for budesonide
Do not use oxygen cylinder without advise of medical practitioner
Treatment
Drink water, soups, juice, cocoanut water
Lie on your chest and breathe deeply to improve oxygenation
Paracetamol at 6 hours interval and cough syrup, if required
Multivitamins and mineral
Steam inhalation and/or warm water gargle thrice a day
Treatment with the following as advised by your doctor
Budesonide via Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)/Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)– only if symptoms persist beyond 5 days
Ivermectin/Hydroxychloroquine
Low dose steroid if symptoms persist for more than 7 days (only on advice of your doctor)
Antibiotics (as prescribed)
Seek treatment if any of the following appears
Oxygen saturation ≤ 93%; breathlessness or dizziness
Suspect Covid-19 If you have any of the following:
Fever, cough, headache, sore throat, bodyache, breathlessness, recent loss of smell, recent loss of taste
Source: Ministry of health and family welfare
