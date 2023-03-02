How to watch, track accurate Nagaland Election 2023 vote counting LIVE updates on Election Commission of India website

Nagaland assembly election 2023: The assembly election in Nagaland was held on Feb 27 and March 1, and the counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Thursday. Though the northeastern state has 60 assembly segments, the polling was conducted for 59, as a BJP candidate got elected unopposed from his constituency before the election.

Polling officials returning to DC Office from their assigned stations after Nagaland Assembly Elections, in Kohima on Monday. (Representative Image/Twitter/CEO Nagaland)

Also, it is to be noted that on March 1, it was repolling that took place, on four out of 59 seats, after votes cast for each were declared null and void by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

You can, meanwhile, follow live trends and updates on the official website of the Election Commission of India. News channels, too, will provide live coverage on the counting of votes. Separately, you can get live updates from hindustantimes.com as well.

Exit polls have projected a comfortable victory for the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance. Many post-election projections have, however, gone wrong on several instances in the past.

