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What caused Air India, IndiGo planes to come face to face at Ahmedabad airport?

Air India, in a statement, said its flight inadvertently took a wrong turn during taxiing, adding there was no compromise on the safety of passengers and crew.

Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 08:27 pm IST
By Neha LM Tripathi
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A brief taxiway confusion at Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday led to an Air India and an IndiGo aircraft facing each other on the ground. Officials have confirmed that both planes remained at a safe distance and no safety was compromised.

An Air India and an IndiGo aircraft came face to face each other.(REUTERS)

Here’s what actually happened, according to India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

ALSO READ | Wrong turn makes Air India, IndiGo planes come face to face at Ahmedabad airport taxiway

The Air India flight took a wrong turn

An Air India A320 aircraft (VT-TQV), operating flight AI2493 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, landed safely on Runway 23 in the evening. After landing, it was cleared to move (taxi) towards the international parking bay using a set route - Taxiway C, then Taxiway G.

Instead of turning right onto Taxiway G, the aircraft continued straight on Taxiway P, which was not the intended route. Realising, the crew stopped the aircraft immediately on Taxiway P.

The IndiGo flight already on the same taxiway

An IndiGo spokesperson said, “IndiGo flight 6E 5160, scheduled to operate from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on 24 June 2026, was briefly delayed while taxiing out for departure after an aircraft of another airline inadvertently took an incorrect turn and came in the way of our aircraft. Both aircraft came to a halt at a safe distance from each other.”

“The other aircraft was subsequently towed away and our flight departed and landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were immediately informed. As always, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft remain our topmost priorities.”

The DGCA has launched an investigation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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