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    Air India flight briefly enters Pakistan airspace near Amritsar, probe on

    Air India said the crew operating flight AI479 had "marginally infringed" into Pakistan airspace during the manoeuvre.

    Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 5:14 PM IST
    By Neha LM Tripathi
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    An Air India flight from Delhi to Punjab's Amritsar briefly entered Pakistani airspace while carrying out a go-around manoeuvre at Amritsar airport on June 22, the airline said.

    Air India said that the incident has been reported to the relevant regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally. (Reuters/File)
    Air India said that the incident has been reported to the relevant regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally. (Reuters/File)

    In a statement, Air India said the crew operating flight AI479 had "marginally infringed" into Pakistan airspace during the manoeuvre.

    "The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed into the Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport," the airline said.

    Also Read: Air India flight attendant calls out passengers for littering on plane: ‘If you can afford a flight ticket…’

    Air India added that the incident has been reported to the relevant regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally.

    "The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remain top priority," the airline said.

    Air India did not disclose further details about the circumstances that led to the airspace infringement.

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