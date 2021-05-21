Home / India News / How Uttar Pradesh turned the tide in fight against Covid-19
How Uttar Pradesh turned the tide in fight against Covid-19

According to Union health ministry, Uttar Pradesh is among the group of states which account for 74.55 per cent of the new Covid-19 recoveries.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s has issued directives to district officials to check the spread of Covid-19 in their respective areas.(PTI Photo)

India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh was one of states badly affected by the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). When the infection started wreaking havoc across the country, the state too saw its tally rise rapidly.

But the Yogi Adityanath government adopted aggressive measures to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state. Its ‘tracing, testing, tracking and treatment’ strategy has led to 68 per cent reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases from the peak of 2.10 lakh on April 23.

According to state government data, the positivity rate has come down to 2.67 per cent from 22 per cent in April, which is one of the lowest in the country. The government data also showed that the recovery rate in the state stands at 92.5 per cent.

The government has also launched door-to-door screening in around 97,000 villages with an eye on the spread of the infection in rural areas. More than one lakh Covid-19 tests are being conducted daily in villages.

A 100-bed Covid-19 care facility started in a community healthcare centre in Gautam Buddh Nagar's rural Jewar area on Thursday.

All the districts in the state have been directed to remain alert and authorities have been asked to ensure that the children receive prompt treatment. Authorities have been directed to provide oxygen facility and other necessary treatment to children severely affected by Covid-19.

In terms of vaccination, as many as 1,58,41,256 vaccine doses have been given in the state, according to government data.

According to Union health ministry, Uttar Pradesh is among 10 states account for 66.32 per cent of the over 19 crore doses given so far in the country. It is also among the group of states which account for 74.55 per cent of the new recoveries, the health ministry said.

