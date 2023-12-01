HP govt to launch scheme for providing educational opportunities to children suffering from AIDS

Flagging off the awareness rally on the occasion of the World AIDS Day, Sukhu announced to provide ₹one lakh financial assistance to a woman suffering from AIDS.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on the theme 'Let Communities Lead', the chief minister exhorted all to come forward to help those suffering from the trauma of the disease, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu said that a person suffering from AIDS was earlier looked down upon but there has been a comprehensive change in thinking and attitude of the people due to continuous awareness programmes since the last decade.

The present government is providing all possible help to the people suffering from AIDS, he added.

The government will also launch a scheme for the widows besides specially-abled children in its upcoming budget, the chief minister said, adding it is also under consideration to open a school or college for specially-abled children in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I stand with my government to become the eyes, ears and speech of such children to provide them better education and make them an integral part of the society," he said.

The chief minister presented awards to various organisations on the occasion for their valuable contribution in checking the spread of this dreaded disease.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that the state government was taking serious steps to deal with HIV and other serious diseases.

Shandil added that a patient suffering from HIV can lead a normal life with proper care and medicines.

A short play on AIDS awareness was also presented on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON