Good evening. Here's your quick five-minute lap around today's top stories — politics, India, the world, and more.

Man claiming to be PMO official, 'bodyguard' with gun arrested in Mumbai

Man claiming to be PMO official, ‘bodyguard’ with gun arrested in Mumbai.

A local businessman and his armed bodyguard were arrested in Mumbai on Monday after the man allegedly attempted to gain entry to the high-security Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) using a forged identity card, claiming he worked for the Prime Minister’s Office, police said on Tuesday.. Read more here.

'Eiffel Tower shut as Hindu group's visit sparks row, staff alleges ‘female workers removed’

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The Eiffel Tower shut down on Monday after staff alleged that female workers were asked to leave due to a visit from a Hindu group. The visit, which was for a delegation for the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) spiritual movement, has now sparked a row. Read more here.

UAE warned Netanyahu of Hamas plan days before 2023 attack? New report makes shocking claims

Deep Dive What led to the controversy involving the BAPS delegation at the Eiffel Tower? The controversy erupted when female employees at the Eiffel Tower were allegedly asked to leave their workstations to ensure the BAPS delegation, which had specific requests regarding interactions with women, could pass through without interruption. How did the Eiffel Tower management respond to the claims of gender discrimination during the BAPS visit? Eiffel Tower management acknowledged that the delegation requested limited interactions with women and stated that such conditions should not have been accepted, reinforcing their commitment to gender equality. What was BAPS' stance on the allegations regarding the treatment of female employees at the Eiffel Tower? BAPS expressed sincere apologies for any hurt caused and clarified that their visit had been coordinated in advance with Eiffel Tower teams, asserting they did not deny access to anyone.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Hamas was preparing a major operation days before the October 7 attack, according to a new Israeli media report. Netanyahu reportedly downplayed the warning even after the UAE president asked him to take the threat seriously, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported, citing three senior foreign sources familiar with the conversation. Read more here.

‘People were sexualising me’: Keyaa Banerji horrified by dark side of AI after historic powerlifting silver

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{{^usCountry}} Keyaa Banerji's name is all over the internet. The world saw her talent on the biggest stage after she won a silver medal at the 2026 IPF World Sub-Junior and Junior Classic Powerlifting Championships in Sun City, South Africa. While the world continues to go gaga over her heroics of lifting three times her body weight, not many are aware of the hard yards she has been putting in behind the scenes for the last few years. Read more here. Sonu Sood speaks out on Delhi building collapse, calls for affordable hostels for students on campus {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keyaa Banerji's name is all over the internet. The world saw her talent on the biggest stage after she won a silver medal at the 2026 IPF World Sub-Junior and Junior Classic Powerlifting Championships in Sun City, South Africa. While the world continues to go gaga over her heroics of lifting three times her body weight, not many are aware of the hard yards she has been putting in behind the scenes for the last few years. Read more here. Sonu Sood speaks out on Delhi building collapse, calls for affordable hostels for students on campus {{/usCountry}}

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Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has expressed solidarity with students after a building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan, near Delhi University's South Campus, reportedly claiming the lives of seven students. Following the tragic incident, Sonu urged the government to build hostels for students and ensure access to safe living spaces. Read more here.

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