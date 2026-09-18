HT Evening Brief Sept 18: Mamata's TMC faction opts out of Nandigram bypoll; Marathi film is India's Oscars 2027 entry

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction has opted out of the Nandigram bypoll and decided to back the Congress candidate in the October 6 election. Meanwhile, Marathi film Gondhal, directed by Santosh Davakhar, has been selected as India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2027.

Marathi film Gondhal is India's official Oscars 2027 entry; TMC founder Mamata Banerjee said that her faction had decided not to contest the Nandigram bypolls.

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Mamata's TMC faction opts out of Nandigram bypoll, to back Congress in rare move

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC founder Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that her faction had decided not to contest the Nandigram bypolls and would support the Congress candidate in the October 6 elections. Check the full story here.

12 death sentences, 13 acquittals later, Nithari’s Surendra Koli found dead in Haridwar: Timeline

Deep Dive What is the significance of Gondhal being selected as India's entry for the Oscars 2027? Gondhal's selection as India's official entry highlights the recognition of Marathi cinema on a global stage and underscores the film's cultural significance, particularly rooted in Maharashtra's traditions. How many Marathi films have previously represented India at the Oscars? Gondhal is the fourth Marathi film to be chosen as India's official entry for the Oscars, following Harishchandrachi Factory, Shwaas, and Court. Why did Mamata Banerjee's TMC faction decide to support Congress in the Nandigram bypoll? The decision reflects a rare move towards unity among opposition parties, showcasing the INDIA alliance's commitment to collectively challenge the BJP in upcoming elections.

After his acquittal in the last case related to Noida's Nithari serial killings, Surendra Koli would move to Haridwar, running a tea stall. It was the same place he would be found hanging on September 18. Two decades ago, Koli worked as a domestic help at the Noida house of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher, where the first evidence of the Nithari murders came tumbling out in 2006. Check the full story here.

PM Modi, UAE President discuss West Asia crisis, bilateral ties over phone call

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{{^usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, with the two leaders discussing developments in West Asia and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together to support efforts aimed at advancing peace, security and stability in the region, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office. Check the full story here. Marathi film Gondhal is India's official Oscars 2027 entry, takes regional cinema to the global stage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, with the two leaders discussing developments in West Asia and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together to support efforts aimed at advancing peace, security and stability in the region, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office. Check the full story here. Marathi film Gondhal is India's official Oscars 2027 entry, takes regional cinema to the global stage {{/usCountry}}

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Marathi cinema is heading to the Oscars. Santosh Davakhar’s Gondhal has been chosen as India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards. The Film Federation of India (FFI) announced the selection on Friday, bringing a Marathi film and a story rooted in Maharashtra’s cultural traditions to the international spotlight. Check the full story here.

‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait’: Gautam Gambhir makes no guarantees after 15-year-old misses Afghanistan T20Is

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old prodigy, might have won the Player of the Series accolade in Zimbabwe, but he now needs to wait for his opportunity, as Sanju Samson remains ahead in the pecking order. The left-handed batter didn't get a single game in the series against Afghanistan, which the Men in Blue won 3-0 on Thursday, and the status quo is likely to be maintained in the upcoming Asian Games, where VVS Laxman will coach the Shreyas Iyer-led side. Check the full story here.