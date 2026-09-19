HT Evening Brief Sept 19: ABVP sweeps Delhi University polls, Asian Games declared open in Japan

Welcome to your daily briefing, bringing you the top updates from politics, global affairs, entertainment, and sports.

Two withdrawals, one U-turn: TMC chaos ahead of Bengal bypolls

Yash Dabas, an ABVP candidate, has been elected president of DUSU; the Asian Games have been declared open in Japan.

An intense political drama unfolded in West Bengal on Saturday after Mamata Banerjee's Rejinagar bypoll candidate, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, announced to withdraw his nomination – only to make a U-turn in less than two hours. Check the full story here

ABVP sweeps, NSUI upsets, Independent grabs key seat: Key takeaways from Delhi University polls

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Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) swept the students' union election of the Delhi University on Saturday, with Yash Dabas being elected as the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU). Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the Vice President post as counting of votes for the student body elections concluded on Saturday. Check the full story here

Asian Games declared open in Japan

Deep Dive What are the key events of the Asian Games 2026 that took place in Japan? The Asian Games 2026 officially began on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, featuring various sports with events like women's cricket and soft tennis already underway. Why is Rishabh Pant urging Indian fans to support athletes at the Asian Games? Rishabh Pant encouraged fans to back Indian athletes at the Asian Games, emphasizing the importance of support regardless of the outcomes as they compete on an international stage. How did India perform in the last Asian Games held in Hangzhou? India finished fourth in the medal standings at the Hangzhou Games with a total of 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze.

The wait is almost over as the 2026 Asian Games has officially begun on Saturday, with the opening ceremony that was held Nagoya. While the ceremony marked the formal start of the Aichi-Nagoya Games, action has already begun in a few events, including women’s cricket, soft tennis and teqball. India had a late change to its flag-bearers for the Asian Games opening ceremony, with seasoned kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat stepping in for shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor. Manu Bhaker was the other flag-bearer for India.

IIT-Bombay charged with abetment of suicide after student's death in ChatGPT-linked exam row

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{{^usCountry}} A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Bombay on Saturday over the alleged death by suicide of a student, hours after he was pulled up for using a mobile phone during an examination. Check the full story here ICC eyes China's trillion-yuan sports economy as cricket searches for growth beyond its traditional markets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Bombay on Saturday over the alleged death by suicide of a student, hours after he was pulled up for using a mobile phone during an examination. Check the full story here ICC eyes China's trillion-yuan sports economy as cricket searches for growth beyond its traditional markets {{/usCountry}}

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At first glance, China is an improbable frontier for cricket. Their men sit 92nd in the T20I rankings and their women 36th, while cricket remains peripheral in a sporting culture dominated by disciplines with far deeper institutional roots and much larger domestic audiences. Check the full story here

Vijay Sethupathi says this about CM Vijay after claims of shading him on Bigg Boss Tamil 10; calls Jason Sanjay ‘cute’

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A recent episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 10 sparked controversy over a comment Vijay Sethupathi made about a contestant. However, many on social media claimed that it was a veiled criticism of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and his Master co-star, C Joseph Vijay, and his governance. At the audio launch of his upcoming film Baththa, Sethupathi spoke fondly of Vijay and his son, Jason Sanjay. He also clarified his comments on BBT 10. Check the full story here