Good evening, readers. The Federation of Indian Pilots has sought representation on the panel expected to review the draft final probe report into the Air India AI-171 crash, which killed 260 people in Ahmedabad in June 2025. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced a series of changes to how it will handle the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and ordered a review of its ECINet portal. In Pakistan, a blast at a police checkpoint in Dera Ismail Khan killed 11 people and injured 30. Ed Sheeran’s two Gillette Stadium shows were cancelled due to severe weather. In the Asian Games, India won double kabaddi gold.

India beat Iran to claim men's kabaddi gold; EC takes key decisions amid calls for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

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Here’s a look at the top stories making headlines this evening.

Air India AI-171 crash: Pilots' body seeks representation on panel reviewing draft final probe report

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu seeking representation in an independent committee which is expected to be constituted to review the draft final investigation report on the Air India AI-171 crash. The Air India flight, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed in Ahmedabad moments after takeoff on June 12, 2025, killing 260 people. Read more here

No mandatory ERO hearing, Delhi SIR extended: EC takes key decisions amid calls for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

Deep Dive What are the implications of the Election Commission's decision to extend the SIR in Delhi? The extension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) allows more time for filing claims and objections related to voter rolls in Delhi, addressing concerns about voter list accuracy and potential deletions. Why is there a demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation? Demands for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation stem from accusations of mishandling the electoral process, particularly concerning the deletion of names from the voter list during the ongoing SIR in Delhi. How does the Election Commission plan to handle discrepancies in voter registrations during the SIR? The Election Commission will send Booth Level Officers to visit voters facing discrepancies, collect necessary documents, and decide on their eligibility without requiring them to appear for in-person hearings.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday chaired a key meeting of the Election Commission amid demands for his resignation. The poll body addressed concerns over the deletion of names from the voter list amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi. Read more here

Blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan kills 11, injures several at police checkpoint

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{{^usCountry}} At least 11 people were killed in a blast in Dera Ismail Khan city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday, officials said. 30 others sustained injuries in the incident, which took place at a roadside police checkpoint, Reuters news agency cited Pakistan's emergency service Rescue 1122 as saying. Read more here Ed Sheeran’s Gillette Stadium shows cancelled amid Macklemore fallout {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At least 11 people were killed in a blast in Dera Ismail Khan city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday, officials said. 30 others sustained injuries in the incident, which took place at a roadside police checkpoint, Reuters news agency cited Pakistan's emergency service Rescue 1122 as saying. Read more here Ed Sheeran’s Gillette Stadium shows cancelled amid Macklemore fallout {{/usCountry}}

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Ed Sheeran’s September 25 and 26 concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, have been cancelled after severe weather warnings were issued across Boston and New England. According to Variety, forecasts of a nor’easter bringing heavy rain and strong winds prompted the decision. Promoter Messina Touring said the safety of fans, staff and crew was the “top priority.” Read more here

Asian Games: How feisty India beat Iran to claim men's kabaddi gold

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In the final of the men’s kabaddi event at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, India won 40-34. This was the Indian contingent’s fourth gold medal at this edition of the Asiad, and the men’s kabaddi team’s ninth gold medal since the sport was added to the roster in 1990. Earlier in the day, India's women's kabaddi team secured a thrilling 37-34 victory over Iran, winning gold at the Asian Games for the fourth time since 2010. Read more here