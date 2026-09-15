HT Evening Brief Sept 15: Govt says no UPI charges up to 2,000; 'Widow's Bay' dominates Emmys

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India reacts to bounty raise on JeM chief

Actor Matthew Rhys accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Widow's Bay" onstage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards; Centre notified a change to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act (Representative Image (L); AFP (R))

India on Tuesday called Pakistan's move to raise the bounty for Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar a "gimmick" and a "phoney announcement". This comes after the reward for information leading to his capture was also raised from PKR 20 lakh to PKR 70 lakh. Check the full story here.

Gurugram biker crash accused arrested in Dausa

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Main accused in the Gurugram bike crash, Kalyan Bainsla, was arrested in Rajasthan by police on Tuesday. His arrest comes after a video of a Delhi woman riding a motorcycle on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road went viral. In the footage, the accused is seen allegedly ramming his car into her. Click here to read more.

Govt says no UPI charges up to ₹ 2,000

Deep Dive What was India's response to the increased bounty on Masood Azhar by Pakistan? India dismissed Pakistan's announcement to raise the bounty on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a 'gimmick' and a 'phoney announcement', urging Pakistan to take concrete actions instead. Why did Pakistan raise the bounty on Masood Azhar? Pakistan raised the bounty on Masood Azhar to PKR 70 lakh as part of their efforts to improve their standing ahead of the upcoming FATF plenary, where they aim to avoid being placed back on the grey list. What is the significance of Masood Azhar being listed among Pakistan's most-wanted terrorists? Masood Azhar's inclusion in Pakistan's most-wanted list highlights his notoriety as a key figure in terrorism linked to several major attacks in India, and his designation as a global terrorist by the United Nations intensifies international scrutiny on Pakistan's counterterrorism efforts.

The Centre on Monday notified a change to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act to say that no charges can be imposed on UPI transactions of up to ₹2,000. The Ministry of Finance said that the prohibition, issued under Section 10A of the Act, covers two categories: payments made through RuPay debit cards and UPI transactions up to the ₹2,000 threshold. Read the full story here.

SC gives Rajpal Yadav last chance to deposit ₹ 2 crore

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{{^usCountry}} The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended time for actor Rajpal Yadav to furnish ₹2 crore within two weeks in cheque bounce cases. The bench extended its earlier order exempting him from surrender until October 5, underlining that it is a one "last opportunity" to prove his bona fides. Check here to read the story. Former Australian captains seek intervention on Imran Khan's health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended time for actor Rajpal Yadav to furnish ₹2 crore within two weeks in cheque bounce cases. The bench extended its earlier order exempting him from surrender until October 5, underlining that it is a one "last opportunity" to prove his bona fides. Check here to read the story. Former Australian captains seek intervention on Imran Khan's health {{/usCountry}}

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Seven former Australian captains on Tuesday called upon the country's Foreign Minister Penny Wong to intervene diplomatically over the detention of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan. Click here to read more.

'Widow's Bay' beats The Studio's Emmy record with 14 wins

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Widow’s Bay turned the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards into its biggest night yet. The series took home 14 awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The series also picked up awards for both writing and direction. Read all about it here.