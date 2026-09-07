HT Evening News Brief September 7: HC orders MCD inquiry into Delhi PG collapse; Ishan Kishan shines in Duleep Trophy

Good evening, readers! Here is your briefing on today's top news stories from India, the world, sports, and entertainment.

HC MCD orders inquiry into Delhi's Satya Niketan collapse; building owner held

Delhi high court directed the MCD to conduct an inquiry at the highest executive level into the collapse; Ishan Kishan turned a century into a double hundred in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final (Photos Credit: PTI)

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The Delhi high court on Monday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct an inquiry at the highest executive level into the collapse of the building in the Satya Niketan area. This comes after the PG owner Hariram Gupta was held in Rajasthan a day after the multi-storey building collapsed, claiming at least seven lives and injuring several others. Read more here.

Swatantra Bhardwaj sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Monday sent right-wing 'influencer' Swatantra Bhardwaj to 14-day judicial custody in connection with an assault case filed by a 38-year-old man. The creator allegedly injured the man during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led students' protest at Jantar Mantar in June. This development came a day after he was sent to one-day judicial custody in connection with the case on Sunday. Click here to read more.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay slams defamatory remarks against women

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Deep Dive What actions are being taken against the owner of the building that collapsed in Satya Niketan? The owner, Hariram Gupta, has been arrested and is facing charges related to culpable homicide and other offenses. Additionally, demolition notices have been issued for similar buildings in the area. Why did the building in Satya Niketan collapse? The collapse was attributed to accumulated water in the basement and ongoing construction work on the old structure, which was decades old. How is the Municipal Corporation of Delhi addressing unsafe buildings after the Satya Niketan incident? The MCD has ordered the immediate sealing of all buildings with five floors and is issuing demolition notices for buildings deemed to be in a 'ruinous condition' to prevent further tragedies.

{{^usCountry}} Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday said that he will not tolerate any abusive language or defamatory remarks against women. The actor-turned-politician, who came to power in May, did not mention any names; however, his comments came days after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin made remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan. Check the full story here. Sanjay Dutt refuses minister's 'speak Marathi' request {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday said that he will not tolerate any abusive language or defamatory remarks against women. The actor-turned-politician, who came to power in May, did not mention any names; however, his comments came days after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin made remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan. Check the full story here. Sanjay Dutt refuses minister's 'speak Marathi' request {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Sanjay Dutt avoided being caught off guard at a Mumbai event on Sunday. When Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik asked him to speak in Marathi while on stage, the Bollywood star disarmed the situation with a joke. In videos from the event circulating on social media, Sanjay and Sarnaik can be seen on the stage, with other dignitaries behind them. Read more here.

Ishan Kishan creates Duleep Trophy history with 250

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Ishan Kishan turned a century into a double hundred in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final, rewriting multiple records as East Zone tightened its grip on South Zone. The double century placed Kishan in a rare group in the history of the competition. Click here to check more.