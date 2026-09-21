HT Evening news brief: IIT Bombay professor's suspension, Mumbai BMW details, Day 3 of Asian Games

Good evening, readers. From protests at IIT-Bombay over a student's suicide and a deadly BMW crash on Mumbai's Coastal Road to the biopic announcement of R&AW's founder, Monday saw several major developments across India and the world. Meanwhile, India made a strong start to Day 3 of the Asian Games, adding four medals in the opening hours, while Dubai government declared a 10-day mourning period after the death of the ruler's younger brother.

Students hold candles in memory of Sahil Wakode, a second-year IIT Bombay student who died by suicide, during a candlelight tribute at the university gate, Powai, Mumbai. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

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Here are the top stories you should read today.

Suryanarayana Doolla, IIT Bombay professor, suspended from deanship amid student suicide probe

IIT Bombay Dean of Administrative Affairs, Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, has been suspended from deanship with immediate effect amid the student suicide investigation, the institute's director said on Monday. A second-year BTech student, who was caught allegedly cheating in an exam on Friday, died by suicide on Friday. Doolla was reportedly invigilating the exam. Read full report here

Doomed BMW was 'speeding at 120 kmph', Mumbai coastal road has 80 kmph limit

Deep Dive What caused the BMW crash on Mumbai Coastal Road that resulted in three deaths? The BMW crash was attributed to excessive speeding at approximately 120 km/h, significantly above the 80 km/h speed limit. Police are also investigating possible factors such as alcohol consumption and mechanical failure. How are the investigations into the Mumbai Coastal Road crash proceeding? Investigations are ongoing, focusing on the exact speed of the BMW, potential alcohol consumption, and any mechanical failures. A case of accidental death has been registered while determining the crash's circumstances. What were the consequences for the people involved in the BMW crash on Mumbai Coastal Road? Three students tragically died at the scene, while a fourth student was critically injured and hospitalized. The police are investigating the crash to ascertain responsibility and any legal ramifications.

The BMW that crashed through the Mumbai coastal road's elevated bridge and plunged 75 feet onto an under-construction parking lot on Sunday morning was allegedly moving at a speed of around 120kmph, police said. The speed was significantly higher than the 80kmph limit on the main carriageway.

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{{^usCountry}} Three college students were killed and a fourth was critically injured in the crash near Lotus Jetty, close to Haji Ali, at around 5.20 am. Tardeo police said the car appeared to be travelling at around 120kmph based on its trajectory after hitting the coastal road's barrier and the momentum with which it was thrown off the elevated section. However, the exact speed will be established during the investigation. Read more. Asian Games 2026 Day 3: India smash 17-1 in women’s hockey, beat Japan in kabaddi; medal tally climbs to 6 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three college students were killed and a fourth was critically injured in the crash near Lotus Jetty, close to Haji Ali, at around 5.20 am. Tardeo police said the car appeared to be travelling at around 120kmph based on its trajectory after hitting the coastal road's barrier and the momentum with which it was thrown off the elevated section. However, the exact speed will be established during the investigation. Read more. Asian Games 2026 Day 3: India smash 17-1 in women’s hockey, beat Japan in kabaddi; medal tally climbs to 6 {{/usCountry}}

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After two medals on Day 2 of the Asian Games, Day 3 has begun on an emphatic note for India, with shooting and MMA bringing glory. In the first five hours, India had already won four medals. The campaign began with the men’s shooting team of Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane clinching silver in the 10m air rifle team event, before Suchika Tariyal won India’s first MMA medal at the Games. The day turned even sweeter for India when Rudrankksh and Himanshu added a bronze and silver, respectively, in the individual event. Read more.

Dubai ruler's brother dies at 76, 10-day mourning period declared

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, confirmed the death of his younger brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Monday. In an official statement, the Dubai government declared a period of mourning for 10 days. The reason for his death has not been specified. Read more.

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Karan Johar's Dharma Production announces film on R&AW founder R N Kao

Dharma Production is teaming up with Leo Media Collective for a big scale theatrical feature film on Mr. Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder of R&AW in 1968.

Presently in the development stage, the yet untitled film is looking at a theatrical release on August 11, 2028, which coincides with the Independence Day weekend. The makers have announced the film today - September 21, 2026 - which marks the 58 years since the foundation of R&AW, with a theatrical release aimed in 2028 to honour the 60 year legacy of India's external intelligence agency. Read more.

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