Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world of politics and sports, and entertainment.

Supreme Court says only BS-VI vehicles should be allowed in Delhi during winter

The bench said it was “lucky” that the region had not experienced ‘severe’ category air pollution this November. (ANI/Representative Image) more less

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The Supreme Court said only vehicles complying with BS-VI emission standards should be allowed to ply in Delhi during the winter months, citing concerns over vehicular pollution. The bench also discussed a five-year plan to keep polluting commercial vehicles out of the capital. Read more

India announces $1.6-billion package for Nepal as Modi, Balen Shah unveil joint vision

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India announced a $1.6-billion development package for Nepal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties. The two countries also announced connectivity and energy initiatives and signed eight memorandums of understanding. Read more

BJP targets Rahul Gandhi after India ranks third on Asia Power Index

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Lowy Institute's 2026 Asia Power Index ranked India as the third most powerful country in Asia, behind the US and China. The Congress acknowledged the report but said India did not need external endorsement of its standing. Read more {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Lowy Institute's 2026 Asia Power Index ranked India as the third most powerful country in Asia, behind the US and China. The Congress acknowledged the report but said India did not need external endorsement of its standing. Read more {{/usCountry}}

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ICC to introduce bat gauges for size checks in international cricket

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The International Cricket Council is set to introduce random bat-size checks in international cricket, following a recommendation by its cricket committee. Match officials will ask players to pass their bats through measuring gauges to ensure they comply with the prescribed dimensions. Read more

Rashmika Mandanna surprised to meet college senior on Bigg Boss Telugu 10

Actor Rashmika Mandanna was surprised to meet Bigg Boss Telugu 10 contestant Mukesh Gowda, who revealed that he was her senior in college. The two exchanged pleasantries in Kannada during the show's weekend episode, where Rashmika appeared to promote her upcoming film Mysaa. Read more

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