Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world of politics and sports, and entertainment.
Supreme Court says only BS-VI vehicles should be allowed in Delhi during winter
The Supreme Court said only vehicles complying with BS-VI emission standards should be allowed to ply in Delhi during the winter months, citing concerns over vehicular pollution. The bench also discussed a five-year plan to keep polluting commercial vehicles out of the capital. Read more
India announces $1.6-billion package for Nepal as Modi, Balen Shah unveil joint vision
India announced a $1.6-billion development package for Nepal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties. The two countries also announced connectivity and energy initiatives and signed eight memorandums of understanding. Read more
BJP targets Rahul Gandhi after India ranks third on Asia Power Index
The BJP criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Lowy Institute's 2026 Asia Power Index ranked India as the third most powerful country in Asia, behind the US and China. The Congress acknowledged the report but said India did not need external endorsement of its standing. Read more{{/usCountry}}
The BJP criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Lowy Institute's 2026 Asia Power Index ranked India as the third most powerful country in Asia, behind the US and China. The Congress acknowledged the report but said India did not need external endorsement of its standing. Read more{{/usCountry}}
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ICC to introduce bat gauges for size checks in international cricket
The International Cricket Council is set to introduce random bat-size checks in international cricket, following a recommendation by its cricket committee. Match officials will ask players to pass their bats through measuring gauges to ensure they comply with the prescribed dimensions. Read more
Rashmika Mandanna surprised to meet college senior on Bigg Boss Telugu 10
Actor Rashmika Mandanna was surprised to meet Bigg Boss Telugu 10 contestant Mukesh Gowda, who revealed that he was her senior in college. The two exchanged pleasantries in Kannada during the show's weekend episode, where Rashmika appeared to promote her upcoming film Mysaa. Read more
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.