HT Media Group brands HT Digital, HT Labs win big at WAN IFRA Awards 2023

New Delhi: HT Media Group, one of India’s leading mass media and entertainment conglomerates, won 14 awards at the seventh edition of the Digital Media Awards South Asia by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), including 6 Gold awards. HT Labs, the startup factory of HT Media Group, won 9 awards.

HT Digital, the digital arm of HT Media Group housing reputed brands like hindustantimes.com, livemint.com, livehindustan.com, and desimartini.com, won five awards across categories, including 4 Golds.

"We are proud of these recognitions, which reflect our team's dedication to providing quality content for our digital-first audience. Through advanced technology and AI, we continue to offer innovative and engaging products. Winning a Gold award for our use of AI in the newsroom shows our commitment to staying at the forefront of next horizon products,” said Puneet Jain, CEO, HT Digital.

HT Labs, the startup factory of HT Media Group, won 9 awards, with a gold in each for Best Podcast and Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy. It is the parent company of OTTplay, India's first-ever AI-based OTT recommendation, and content discovery platform, which operates across 30 leading OTT partners, and Slurrp, a recipe aggregator platform that helps users find recipes based on their diet choices, fitness goals, and taste preferences.

Product Category Recognition Mint Digital Premium Best Digital

Subscription/Reader

Revenue Project Gold OTTplay podcasts Best Podcast Gold OTTplay Best Use of AI in Revenue

Strategy Gold Mint Easynomics Best Newsletter Gold AI implementation Best Use of AI in Newsroom Gold

"Our commitment to innovation is at the core of everything we do, and we are delighted to see our efforts recognized with these prestigious global awards from WAN IFRA. This acknowledgment in the entertainment field not only reflects our innovative spirit but also underscores our dedication to solving consumer problems and enhancing their lives. It motivates us to persist in integrating AI and advanced technology into our products, ensuring they are not only inventive but also genuinely enriching, user-friendly, and effective in solving consumer problems,” said Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder, HT Labs.