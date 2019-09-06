Advertisement
LIVE BLOG

HT-Mint Asia Summit Live: Asia no longer a factory but market place of world: DBS’s Piyush Gupta

HT-Mint Asia Summit: The experts will deconstruct Asia in the new global context as per this year’s theme.

By HT Correspondent | Sep 06, 2019 08:43 IST
highlights

The annual Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit, being held in Singapore on Friday, will witness top leaders of the world. From leaders to policy makers in the fields of science, arts, technology & sports and will join hands and discuss the rise of Asia & the East, amidst the political and economic surge.

This is a chance to network with the best of the best among politicians, intellectuals, policy makers and leaders from across the spectrum of arts, science, sports and technology who shall come and deconstruct Asia in the new global context - which is the theme of this year’s Summit.

HT-Mint Asia Summit also involves spirituality, sports and histrionics along side the discussions concerning the stimulating geopolitical/economic narrative of the future of Asia.

Follow live updates here:

08:43 am IST

Taxes are going to go up - whether you like it or not: Piyush Gupta

“Old economic model won’t work anymore. Jobs are coming under pressure. And if you add technology and AI, jobs and wages are under pressure. At the same time, we are living longer - the requirement for money post-retirement is a lot higher. There will be a lot of pressure on the pension models. Economic models will have to change.Taxes are going to go up - whether you like it or not”: DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta

08:35 am IST

There is a massive wealth creation in Asia: Piyush Gupta

 

08:33 am IST

Piyush Gupta: Asia today is no longer the factory of the world

“Asia today is no longer the factory of the world. Asia is the market place of the world. China has made a rapid shift to consumption”: DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta

08:31 am IST

You could be a single-country bank but still be very relevant: Piyush Gupta

You could be a single-country bank but still be very relevant, says DBS Group CEO Piyush Gupta at the Summit

08:30 am IST

DBS Group CEO, Piyush Gupta speaks at the Summit

 

08:29 am IST

Paul Krugman: I am not predicting a recession next year

“Europe may be in a recession already - technically! The US is not - we have around 2% growth and slowing.. I am not predicting a recession next year. But, recession has never been forecast successfully by economists”: Paul Krugman

08:18 am IST

The markets suggest that people are worried about trade deal: Paul Krugman

 

08:16 am IST

World in which globalisation was going to march forward ended in November 2016: Paul Krugman

 

07:55 am IST

People expected to see growth improve in China, India: Paul Krugman

“Most people expected to see growth improve in China and India, but did not expect the centre of gravity to shift to Asia”: Paul Krugman

 

07:53 am IST

Paul Krugman talks about the rise of Asia

Paul Krugman talks about the rise of Asia at the HT-M Asia Leadership Summit.

 

07:52 am IST

Paul Krugman: Shouldn’t feel optimistic for US, China trade deal

Paul Krugman: “We should not feel very optimistic about the U.S and China having a trade deal” at the HT-M Asia Leadership Summit.

07:44 am IST

Economist Paul Krugman delivers inaugural address

Economist Paul Krugman delivers inaugural address at the HT-Mint Asia Leadership Summit.

 

