Good morning, readers! Here are the top developments from India and across the world, covering news, international affairs, sports and entertainment.

Woman gang-raped in Delhi cafe

HT Morning News Brief Nov 25: Pakistani astronaut's Chinese spaceflight, Gukesh-Sindarov draw in chess (AFP/Reuters) more less

Two women and a man were arrested after a 22-year-old woman alleged that she was gang-raped on the premises of a cafe in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar in the early hours of Tuesday. According to her complaint, the crime took place after the cafe had shut for the day.

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According to the details shared by the police, the woman, her friends and the accused were all employed at two different cafes, and had decided to “have a party” on one of the premises after it shut at 11.30pm, as one of the members of the group had keys to the establishment. Read the full story here.

China launches Pakistani astronaut into space

China launched three astronauts into space on Wednesday as part of its Shenzhou-24 mission to the Tiangong space station. The three-member crew comprises spacecraft pilot Tang Hongbo, flight engineer Wu Yi and Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, as per Chinese media. It is the first time a foreign astronaut has travelled aboard a Chinese crewed spacecraft. Read more here.

US prepares for more tariffs on several countries

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{{^usCountry}} The United States is preparing to raise tariffs on China, the European Union and 14 other economies as early as this week, according to reports in The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. The move would end a months-long investigation into what Washington calls excess industrial capacity overseas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The United States is preparing to raise tariffs on China, the European Union and 14 other economies as early as this week, according to reports in The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. The move would end a months-long investigation into what Washington calls excess industrial capacity overseas. {{/usCountry}}

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India could be among them, one of the reports indicated. It is one of the 16 economies the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) named when it opened the investigation on March 11. Read the report here.

Gukesh vs Sindarov draw in World Chess Championship Game 1

The youngest-ever World Chess Championship match, between 20-year-olds D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov, saw a tense draw in the Berlin Endgame in Game 1 in Geneva on Tuesday. With the Black pieces, Gukesh trotted out the Berlin and the queens were off the board by move eight. Vladimir Kramnik famously employed the Berlin in the 2000 World Chess Championship to take down Garry Kasparov. Read here.

Tanishaa Mukerji says Sai Pallavi was miscast in Ramayana

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Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is enjoying a dream run at the box office. Even before its release, the film faced criticism over its casting, with many calling Ranbir Kapoor a miscast as Lord Rama. However, the film has managed to change that perception among several viewers. Now, actor Tanishaa Mukerji, Kajol's sister, has shared her review of the film, revealing that she felt Sai Pallavi was miscast as Sita. Read more here.