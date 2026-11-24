Two women and a man were arrested after a 22-year-old woman alleged that she was gang-raped on the premises of a cafe in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar in the early hours of Tuesday. According to her complaint, the crime took place after the cafe had shut for the day. Police said two women and a man have been arrested. (Raj K Raj/HT) more

According to the details shared by the police, the woman, her friends and the accused were all employed at two different cafes, and had decided to “have a party” on one of the premises after it shut at 11.30pm, as one of the members of the group had keys to the establishment.

As per the complaint, three women and four men were initially present at the cafe. They went to Mandawali and after that, around 3am, they went to the second cafe in Preet Vihar where one of the accused works.