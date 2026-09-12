HT Morning Brief September 12: Xi Jinping headed to India, contractual worker in focus in PNB fake notes case and more

Good morning! Here’s a quick catch-up on today’s top stories. From the India-led BRICS Summit and major global developments to the latest from the worlds of sports and entertainment, stay up to date with everything you need to know in our news brief.

Xi Jinping-PM Modi upcoming meet

Motorists ride past a hoarding welcoming China's President Xi Jinping at a roundabout ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi. (AFP)

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Chinese President Xi Jinping is headed to India for the BRICS Summit on Saturday, during which he is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A Chinese envoy has said that Beijing will work together with India and handle the differences between the two countries under the guidance of both leaders. Today is day one of the 2-day summit and dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend. Read full story here.

Contractual worker in focus amid PNB case

A contract worker, earning around ₹11,000 a month has emerged key to the investigation of counterfeit currency of ₹17.29 crore recovered from a PNB currency chest in Saharanpur. According to a police officer familiar with the probe, the worker may be the effective owner of five houses, an SUV, a sedan and two motorcycles. The NIA is examining the worker’s assets, financial transactions and proximity to the currency chest manager who has already been suspended by the bank. Read full story here.

Ships with Indian crew attacked

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Deep Dive What is the significance of Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS Summit? Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS Summit is significant as it marks his first visit in nearly seven years, providing an opportunity to normalize bilateral ties and discuss ongoing issues, particularly the long-standing boundary dispute. What topics are expected to be addressed during the Xi-Modi bilateral meeting? The Xi-Modi bilateral meeting is expected to focus on consolidating efforts to normalize ties, addressing the border issue, and discussing China's visa restrictions and the planned $137-billion mega dam on the Brahmaputra River. Why are India-China relations crucial for the broader regional dynamics in Asia? India-China relations are crucial for broader regional dynamics in Asia because they significantly influence regional stability, trade, and geopolitics, especially given the tensions at the border and their roles in multilateral forums like BRICS.

{{^usCountry}} Three foreign flagged ships with Indian crew were caught in the West Asia crisis and attacked on September 8 and 9, according to a report prepared by the directorate of Maritime Administration. All crew members are safe and accounted for, it said. Zimbabwe flagged crude oil tanker Riesco, Palau flagged LPG Carrier Horizon 1 and Liberian flagged crude oil tanker Mersin Prosperity were reportedly hit. Read full story here. India sweat over Ishan Kishan's fitness {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three foreign flagged ships with Indian crew were caught in the West Asia crisis and attacked on September 8 and 9, according to a report prepared by the directorate of Maritime Administration. All crew members are safe and accounted for, it said. Zimbabwe flagged crude oil tanker Riesco, Palau flagged LPG Carrier Horizon 1 and Liberian flagged crude oil tanker Mersin Prosperity were reportedly hit. Read full story here. India sweat over Ishan Kishan's fitness {{/usCountry}}

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India suffered an injury scare ahead of their T20I series against Afghanistan after wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan hurt his back during a practice session in Delhi on Friday, September 11, raising concerns over his availability for Sunday's series opener. Kishan appeared to pick up the problem while facing Navdeep Saini in the nets. The left-hander attempted to duck underneath a bouncer from the India pacer, who was operating as a net bowler, but immediately appeared to be in discomfort and required attention from the team's physiotherapists. Read full story here

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 8

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie brought in ₹9 crore net in India on Friday, taking its domestic total to ₹157.45 crore. It has withstood competition from Priyadarshan’s Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar-starrer Haiwaan. As the film enters its second weekend, it remains to be seen if it sees a hike in collections despite the competition, as it did in its first weekend. Read full story here.