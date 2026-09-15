HT Morning Brief September 15: Gurugram biker crash; Italians skip immigration in Delhi, the Emmys and more

Good morning, readers! Here are the top headlines from the day that you need to know - from politics and world news to sports and entertainment.

Gurugram biker crash: Lawyer blames woman, police continue probe

The 78th Emmy Awards, the Gurugram hit-and-run case and an Italian passenger skipping the immigration formalities are among the top headlines of the day. (PTI/Reuters)

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As the investigation into the Gurugram hit-and-run continues, the lawyer for the accused, Kalyan Bainsla, has pinned the blame for the accident on the woman biker.

The lawyer of the accused has claimed that the woman's video was a publicity stunt to gain more followers. However, the victim, her family and friends continue to state that the collision was deliberate. Read the full story here.

Home ministry calls meeting after Italians skip immigration

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called an urgent meeting of senior officials from the Home and Civil Aviation Ministries and other stakeholders on Tuesday evening.

This comes after three Italian passengers travelled from Amritsar to Delhi and boarded a Lufthansa flight to Munich without completing the mandatory immigration process, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. Following the incident, the aviation ministry also issued a show-cause notice to Air India for its handling of the passengers. Read more here

Big wins at the Emmy Awards 2026

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{{^usCountry}} The 2026 Emmy Awards have honoured some of television’s biggest names and shows, with Noah Wyle, Rhea Seehorn and Jean Smart among the winners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2026 Emmy Awards have honoured some of television’s biggest names and shows, with Noah Wyle, Rhea Seehorn and Jean Smart among the winners. {{/usCountry}}

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The show that got the most nominations this year was HBO Max's "The Pitt" with 25 nods, while Apple TV's "Widow's Bay" got 19 nominations. Even before the main event, "Widow's Bay" had already won eight Emmys, "DTF St Louis" had won six, and "The Pitt" had won four. See the full list of winners here.

Saudi-Houthis conflict escalates

Amid the ongoing conflict between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni militant group, the Houthis, several Saudi cities were put on alert for "potential danger."

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While the alerts were recalled and safety was assured, the alerts bring into focus the escalating conflict between the two groups, adding to tensions in the West Asia region, where the US and Israel are still at war with Iran. Full story here

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's exclusion under scanner

Kris Srikkanth, the former India captain and chief selector, came out all guns blazing, questioning the decision to leave out teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out of the playing XI for the series opener against Afghanistan, alleging unfair treatment.

Sooryavanshi's ouster from the playing XI raised even more eyebrows, considering he was the Player of the Series in the last assignment against Zimbabwe, scoring 151 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 196.10. Read the full story here

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