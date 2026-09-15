Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's exclusion under scanner, unfair treatment alleged: ‘Even my wife is questioning his exclusion’
Kris Srikkanth accused the Indian team management of not treating Vaibhav Sooryavanshi properly.
Kris Srikkanth, the former India captain and chief selector, came out all guns blazing, questioning the decision to leave out teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out of the playing XI for the series opener against Afghanistan, alleging unfair treatment. The opening conundrum was always going to be there with Sanju Samson making his way into the squad for the Afghanistan tour, and in the end, the management went with Samson and Abhishek Sharma as the two opening batters.
Sooryavanshi's ouster from the playing XI raised even more eyebrows, considering he was the Player of the Series in the last assignment against Zimbabwe, scoring 151 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 196.10.
The 15-year-old had also recently played in the Duleep Trophy final, leaving him little to no time to switch from red-ball cricket to the shortest format. Srikkanth was surprised by the decision and said the youngster’s omission had even prompted questions at his own home.
Deep Dive
Also Read: Sanju Samson's inclusion ahead of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sparks furore as 'massive question' asked: 'What did he do?'
Srikkanth said that India need to show more faith in Sooryavanshi, particularly given what he has already produced across domestic cricket and the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals. He also warned that repeatedly changing the opening combination could leave the players unsure about their positions in the side.
“Yesterday, because Sooryavanshi didn’t play, we started watching a movie. My wife was shouting that Sooryavanshi didn’t play and started arguing that someone who was the Player of the Match in the last match isn’t playing. Even my wife is questioning his exclusion. You are not treating Sooryavanshi properly. Now, if he plays the next match, he’ll wonder whether he’ll be dropped if he doesn’t score," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.
The Sanju situation
The former selector was equally critical of the way Sanju Samson has been handled. Samson started India’s UK campaign in July but was replaced by Sooryavanshi after three matches. He returned for the seventh and final game of the tour before being rested for the Zimbabwe series.
Srikkanth said the uncertainty surrounding both batters was unfair and called for the management to make a clearer selection call.
“This team management is playing around with Sanju Samson. I pity Samson. Either you give him an extended run and then drop him or give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a run of matches without dropping him. The mistake India are making is both are getting two matches here and there. That’s not good for the player," Srikkanth said.
The series opener saw Samson scoring just eight runs while Abhishek smashed the Afghanistan bowlers all around the park, scoring 82 runs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More