HT This Day: April 25, 1972 -- Jamini Roy dead

Noted artist Jamini Roy died at his residence in South Calcutta tonight. He was 84.

Mr Roy had been suffering from uraemia for the past few days and fell into a coma at about noon yesterday. He never regained consciousness.

He is survived by his wife, four sons and a daughter.

Mr Roy will be cremated tomorrow morning.

Immediately after his death at 7:45 p.m, noted painters and artists visited his house to pay homage.

Born at Beliapore village a Bankura district of West Bengal on April 10, 1888. Mr Roy was virtually a self-taught artist. During his early life, he spent his time with clay modellers and imbibed his first lessons from them.

In 1903 he joined the Government Art College in Calcutta. Principal Precy Bround realised the talent in Mr Roy and allowed him to attend any class any time. He was the only student of the school to have been shown this singular honour.

Mr Roy’s early paintings appeared in the Journal of Indian Academy of Art in 1918-19. He won the Viceroy’s gold medal for his paintings at an exhibition in the Academy of Fine Arts in 1934.

Mr Roy developed a highly individualistic style which was internationally acclaimed. He had stopped painting two years ago.

In 1955 he was honoured with Padma Vibhushan which he had accepted only after Mrs Indira Gandhi requested him in a letter not to refuse it.

He received a number of invitations from abroad but never went out of the country.