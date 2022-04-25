HT This Day: April 27, 1947 -- Princes urged to accept Congress offer

Considerable importance is attached in political circles in New Delhi to two statements which Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel issued on Saturday night, one, appealing to the Princes and their people to take their due and honourable share in the shaping of India’s destiny by joining the Constituent Assembly. and the other that the Frontier Ministry will not submit to rowdyism and goondaism.

Sardar Patel paid a tribute to the statement His Highness the Maharaja of Cochin made in the course of his inaugural address at the United Kerala Convention in Trichur today and appealed to the Princes to “reflect dispassionately on his judicious words and to follow his lead.”

In regard to the Frontier Province which the Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, and Lady Mountbatten will visit on Monday, Sardar Patel refuted the suggestion of imminent resignation of the Ministry or that- there was a fresh election round the corner.

The following is the text of Sardar Patel’s statement on the Princes:-

“Those of the Princely order who are somewhat bewildered by the rapid march of events in India are apt to be perturbed by some of the speeches of the representatives of their people whether inside or outside the States. I would earnestly appeal to them not to allow these fleeting thoughts of annoyance or anger to cloud their judgment or affect their sense of proportion.

“Guided by patriotic feelings and urged by nationalist inspirations, let them but reflect on the wider aspect of the problem which fa s the country and the factors which are surely and unerringly leading to their solution and they will find that their I true interests lie in grasping the hand of friendship and co-operation being extended ‘o them by the Congress.

Spirit Of Amity

“The Congress has never entertained anything but friendly feelings towards the Princely Order. It has given sufficient proof of its helpful attitude in settling the mutual relationship of British India and of the States in a united India. The spirit of amity and accord which permeated the deliberations of the two Negotiating Committees and led to a settlement of some difficult problems is deserving of being followed up rather than set aside. I am sure that if the same spirit continues to guide us all and if both sides are prompted by true patriotic instincts, nothing but, friendly understanding and mutual accommodation can result.

“I am particularly glad that at this .Juncture the Maharaja of Cochin has given a wise and statesmanlike lead to his brother Princes. I would earnestly appeal to them to reflect dispassionately on his judicious words and to follow his lead. By entering the Constituent Assembly they will strengthen the only constituted authority which can be an effective instrument through which power could be transferred from foreign masters to a united India. After all, India of the future is not going to be the privileged monopoly of any one party or organization. In the shaping of its destiny all the Princes, their people and all sections of Indians I must take their due and honourable share. Posterity will not excuse any of us who stand aside and ignore the inner urge of patriotic duty which, I am sure, kindles the hearts of us all. The whole world is watching us today and let it not be said of us that we did not come up to its expectation.”

The following is the text of Sardar Patel’s statement on Frontier:

“It is to be regretted that some responsible League leaders have recently made statements hinting at the imminence of the resignation of the Frontier Ministry. They are apt to mislead the ignorant section of the people into the belief that a fall of the Frontier Ministry or a fresh election in the Frontier is round the corner and thereby afford a fillip to a movement which under the cloak of so-called demand for civil liberties is virtually aimed at coercing the constituted authority into submission to illegal and improper designs of its sponsors.

“Political memories are proverbially short this is particularly the case when it is most embarrassing and inconvenient to recall past discomfitures and defeats. It was only a year ago that the League suffered a resounding defeat on the clear-cut issue of Pakistan vs Hindustan. Despite the mobilization of all resources, both of5cial and non-official, against it, the verdict of the Pathan was unmistakably in favour of the latter. A comparatively small section of the people confined mostly to a few towns may take undue advantage of the majority’s spirit of toleration and contempt of violent methods but they cannot displace a popular Ministry by unconstitutional methods. It is foolish to expect that what has been settled by ballot will be allowed to be unsettled by bullets or brute force or the wishful thinking of irresponsible League leaders.

“Let not the people be deluded by these false statements into any sense of desperation as they are sure to meet with disappointment. The frontier Ministry has assumed power as a result of popular mandate. No amount of back-door intrigues or threats of violence or mischievous propaganda can coerce it into abdicating its power either in favour of I unalloyed autocracy or unabated rowdyism and goondaism.