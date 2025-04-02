Menu Explore
HT This Day: April 3, 1966 -- India-made computer commissioned

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 02, 2025 04:15 PM IST

It has clearly proved to the world that Indian scientists and technologists were inferior to none in any other countries.

Calcutta: Mr. M. C. Chagla, the Union Education Minister, today commissioned the first India-made computer in the campus of the Jadavpur University. Christened as “Isijuu” the computer was built jointly by the Jadavpur University and the Indian Statistical Institute.

HT This Day: April 3, 1966 -- India-made computer commissioned (HT)

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chagla said that by commissioning of the “Isijuu” computer, India today entered a new era of scientific and technological achievement.

It was one of the most significant and historic events in the country’s scientific developments. It had clearly proved to the world that Indian scientists and technologists were inferior to none in any other countries.

He said Indian scientists and technologists could make miracles provided they were given opportunity and congenial atmosphere under able leadership.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
