HT This Day: August 28, 1962 -- Milkha wins 400 metres in new Asian timing

Milkha wins 400 metres in new Asian timing

Jakarta- As expected, the "Flying Sikh" Milkha Singh won the 400 metres without much opposition to give India the second gold medal in athletics in the fourth Asian Games here today.

The silver medal in the event was also gained by India through Makhan Singh.

Milkha improved upon his own Asian timing of 47 sec. made at Tokyo by 0.1 sec. His timing today was, however, the same as his heats timing yesterday--46.9 sec.

Finishing five metres ahead of his colleague, Milkha Singh did not strain much to amprove upon his timing of yesterday.

At close today, India had a tally of four gold medals, national champion, Malwa, having been adjudged winner in the flyweight division of the wrestling championships. Genpat Andalkar claimed a gold medal in the heavyweight class.

India's first gold medal had come on Saturday when Tarlok Singh had claimed the 10,000 metres.

But the expectation that Tarlok Singh might return a 'double' did not come true as he finished third in the 5,000 metres and had to be content with the bronze medal in this event.

The 5,000 metres turned out to be a struggle between Tarlok Singh, Pakistan's Mubarak Shah and Japan's Yokomizo.

Tarlok, who was leading till the last three rounds, was cleverly overtaken by the Pakistani who set up a terrific pace in the last lap to finish 20 metres ahead of the second placed Japanese.

All the three athletes in this race broke the Asian timing of 14 min. 39.4 sec.

Tarlok's timing of 14 min. 31.4 sec. was, however, better than his Indian performance.





Local hero, Mohammad Sarengat gave another gold medal to his country today when he prevailed in a photo-finish with Ghulam Razak, of Pakistan, to win the 110 metres hurdles in the record timing of 14.3 see.

India's decathlon participant, Gurbachan Singh, finished fifth in this event.

Both Amrit Pal and Mohinder easily won their respective heats in the 1,500 metres to make sure of the first two places in the final tomorrow.

In volleyball, India became the winners of Pool B when they defeated Cambodia 15-10, 15-6, 15-5. India have thus reached the final.