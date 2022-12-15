HT This Day: Dec 18, 1987 -- Australian Premier feared drowned in sea while swimming

Little hope is held for the Iife of Australian Prime Minister Harold Holt, who vanished when swept out to sea in a churning 15-foot surf while swimming today.

Search leaders and the Prime Minister’s staff said they had not given up hope, but local fishermen believed he had been sucked under by treacherous currents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A thousand police, soldiers, sailors, airmen and civilians scoured the ocean beach here vainly after the 59-year-old leader disappeared about noon, until night fell. Troops on the beach and a navy vessel with powerful searchlights patrolled during the night.

As a chill, grey dawn neared, other searchers in helicopters, boats and on foot and divers prepared to comb again seven miles of beach and out to sea.

Police Superintendent George Hill said late tonight: “It looks hopeless, but he may have been washed ashore in an exhausted state.

“He could have been hit on the head and be wandering around somewhere or lying in the scrub.”

Another searcher, Inspector L. J. Newell, said: “I don’t hold out very much chance for the Prime Minister now.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources in Canberra, the national capital, said Deputy Prime Minister John McEwen, 67, will be sworn in tomorrow morning as Prime Minister if the renewed search is unavailing.

World leaders, including President Johnson, with whom Mr Holt had a special rapport, have expressed shock and grave concern at Mr Holt’s apparent death.

Mr Johnson personally contacted the U.S. Embassy in Canberra by telephone and instructed he was to be given any positive news at any time of the day or night.

In New Delhi, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, on hearing the news, made anxious inquiries from the Australian High Commissioner.

British Prime Minister Harold Wilson was shocked and greatly distressed. His Press Secretary said in London that the Prime Minister, who is spending the week-end at his country home, was being kept in touch with latest developments in the search for Mr Holt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Queen Informed

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have also been told of Mr Holt’s disappearance and have asked to be kept informed of developments.

Mr Holt disappeared on a beach notorious for its fickleness---the Ocean Beach, called the “Back Beach” at Portsea, 60 miles from Melbourne.

Only a few weeks ago, Mr Holt nearly drowned there, one of his staff said. Only spear-fisherman’s flippers on his feet gave him the power to save himself from the currents.

Two years ago, a local fisherman disappeared-and the sea still has not given up his body.

Navy divers left the scene at about 9 p.m. (local) after they announced the murky conditions made further search impossible.

Earlier, a senior police officer said further search efforts in darkness would be futile. But army authorities declared their personnel would continue the search by floodlight throughout the night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mr Holt’s wife, Zara, arrived at the cordoned-off area near Portsea quarantine station some 15 minutes after the radio announcement.

She had flown from Canberra to Melbourne immediately on hearing of his disappearance.

A silent and apprehensive crowd began to form near Portsea village as news of the Prime Minister’s disappearance spread.

A composed Mrs Holt was reported to be maintaining hope. She was said to feel that the Prime Minister, a strong and fit man, may have stumbled ashore at an isolated point.

Massive search

Mr McEwen, in a statement, referred to the massive search for Mr Holt and added. “This evening we all share with Mrs Holt and her family their terrible anxiety.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mr Holt entered the water at 1-40 p.m. (local) about two miles from his home. One of his companions raised the alarm when he failed to surface after a dive.

One report said Mr Holt got into difficulties in choppy seas near some crayfish pots.

Local residents said he might have fallen victim to Victoria’s notorious tidal rip, which had been particularly bad for the past two days.

Unconfirmed reports said Mr Holt had remarked early today he was going in for a quiet swim in waters he knew well.

A greying fit-looking man he gained wide support earlier this year in his national Kennedy like campaign to encourage physical fitness among Australians. He was a strong swimmer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But some reports said the Prime Minister suffered a muscle injury recently, leading to speculation he may have been attacked by cramp.

Other reports speculated that Mr Holt-who was not carrying any underwater weapons or spearfishing equipment-might have been attacked by a shark. The shark menace is greater in Victorian waters at this time of year though attacks on swimmers and skin-divers are not common.

The area has an uneven sea floor. The ocean roars in from bays straight, swirls around the depressions and races out to sea again.

Mr Holt, born on Aug. 5, 1908, was a former lawyer.

In 1966 when Sir Robert Menzles retired, Mr Holt, then Deputy leader of the Liberal Party, was elected Prime Minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mr Holt did not achieve the same international stature as Sir Robert but he was committed to forging a close defence alliance with the United States.

Unlike his predecessor, he gravitated more towards the White House than to Whitehall.

His firm support of U.S. policy on Vietnam and his attitude to the Vietnam war gained worldwide publicity through the case of a 21-year-old conscientious objector, William White, who was forced into militry service.

During his Premiership, Australia’s commitment to the war was raised from 1,500 men to more than 8,000.

Mr Holt was a member of Parliament from 1935 and a Minister from 1939, except for the years 1941-49 when the Liberals were in opposition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His family has strong theatrical connections. His father, Mr Tom Holt, was a theatre manager, and his younger brother is an executive of an Australian theatre chain.

In his early years as a lawyer, he himself had a link with show business as secretary of the Victorian Cinematograph Exhibitors’ Association.

He became a minister at 31 in the first Menzies Government in 1939 but resigned to become a gunner in the Australian forces.

When three Ministers were killed in an air crash in 1940, he was recalled from the army to become Minister for Labour and National Service.

He held the same portfolio when a Liberal and Country Party coalition came to power in 1949. He was also made Immigration Minister.

As Treasurer (Finance Minister) from 1958, his popularity fluctuated with the economy, touching a low point in 1960 with the credit squeeze.

As a student at Melbourne University, Mr Holt excelled at cricket, football and tennis.

In later years his favourite hobbies were skindiving and spearfishing.

While at university he courted Zara Dickens, daughter of a wealthy businessman, but she married a British army officer and went to live in India.

Eighteen years later she returned to Melbourne, a divorcee with three sons, and in 1946 married Mr Holt. She is a fashion designer.