HT This Day: December 21, 1955 -- Yugoslavia elected to UN council

Yugoslavia was elected to the U.N. Security Council today, breaking a deadlock with the Philippines which had lasted for most of the record 35 ballots.

The General Assembly voted 43 to 11 with 13 abstentions in favour of Yugoslavia after she had won a private lottery with the Philippines to decide which country should take the first year in a “ split term “ compromise arrangement.

Mr Jose Maza (Chile), the Assembly President, accepted “ moral responsibility “ for this plan when it was put to the Assembly last Friday. But it fell through then.

Today Mr Maza made no reference to the lottery of the “ split term.” He merely called on the Assembly to vote for the 36th time to fill the vacancy on the Council

Over the week-end and yesterday, delegations conferred intensively and consulted their Governments before finally agreeing to the election of Yugoslavia without being committed officially to the compromise arrangement.

Britain and the U.S.A. today renewed their pleas for Japan’s admission to the U.N., and the Soviet Union spoke up again for China.