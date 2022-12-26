HT This Day: December 27, 1949 -- Power transfer today in Indonesia

Over 70 million Indonesian people inhabiting nearly 2,500 islands, big and small, which constitute the Indonesian archipelago, become free at 5 p.m. (local time) tomorrow.

With the blessings of world opinion symbolized by the United Nations, and in agreement with the accredited leadership of the country, Indonesia would on that day enter a new phase of relationship with the Dutch, who have for centuries ruled over their destinies.

Free, independent and sovereign Indonesia will, beginning from that day, endeavour to work in co-operation with the Dutch for the development of her resources and for the prosperity of her people.

Representatives of the 17 nations which participated in the New Delhi Conference on Indonesia in January last have been specially invited to attend the transfer-of-power ceremony here. Representatives of India, Afghanistan, Burma, Egypt, Pakistan, Siam and the Philippines have arrived here to participate in the ceremony.

All the consular corps representatives of other countries who already function in Jakarta are also being invited.

The assumption of power ceremony starts at 4 p.m. (local time) tomorrow with the Sultan of Jogjakarta leaving the former residence of President Soekarno for the Dutch Crown representative’s palace. After welcoming the Sultan, the Crown representative, Mr A. H. J. Lovink, will make a speech.

