HT This Day: February 19, 1976 -- Mighty warship’ launched

Commissioning the “mighty warship” INS Udaygiri here today. Defence Minister Bansi Lal said peace-loving India had no territorial ambition but it had to develop an armed might capable of acting as deterrent against any aggression.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Long land borders and coastline and possession of islands demanded creation of an adequate defence system. While preserving integrity and freedom, militarily adequate India could be an important factor in promoting international peace, he added.

Describing INS Udaygiri as yet another milestone in the march towards self-sufficiency and progress and a glorious landmark in modernisation of India’s Naval force, Mr Bansi Lal reminded the young Indian Navy that the task before it was immense and commitments widespread. As guardians of the seas, it had to ensure the effective defence of the 5,000-km-long coastline and freedom of the sea lanes for unhampered flow of the export and import trade.

The levers of power and influence in international affairs rested on the industrial potential and military might and as such, the ability to maintain sovereignty and freedom was of utmost importance. In this context, the ability of the Indian Navy to discharge its duties efficiently and effectively would depend upon the means. He was happy that the Mazagaon Dock had mastered the art of building sophisticated warships. He was confident that it would be able to produce submarines and Corvettes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Construction of powerful warships would ensure supply of the best warships and equipment to the Navy to enable it to discharge with confidence the role assigned to it.

Mr Bansi Lal stressed the need for continuous research and development in the field of designs of ships and weapons. He was happy that a number of modifications had been incorporated in INS Udaygiri to make it modern in the light of experience gained by the operation of earlier ships and the latest technological developments. This was being continued in respect of the fourth frigate being fitted out and the fifth warship on berth.

INS Udaygiri was described as a “magnificent ship” fitted and equipped with guided missile launchers, surface-to-surface, surface to-air and under-water weapons and an Alouette helicopter armed with homing torpedoes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Mr V. N. Gadgil, Minister of Defence Production, said INS Udaygiri was a symbol of the achievements of the defence industry and a shining example of our progress in self-reliance.

The country had attained self-sufficiency in the production of small arms and heavy calibre guns for the Army and the Navy. Production in the defence establishments had increased from ₹156 crore in 1965-66 to ₹600 crore in the current year.

Chief of the Naval Staff. Adm S. N. Kohli, said the construction of Leander class frigates had revived India’s warship building tradition dormant for the last 150 years.