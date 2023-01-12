HT This Day: January 13, 1934 -- M.C.C.’s first defeat in India

The M.C.C. lost the match against the Vizianagram Eleven by 14 runs to-day.

The final scores were Vizianagram XI 124 and 140; M. C. C., 111 and 139.

The M. C. C., who had lost three wickets in their second innings last evening, needed only 95 runs this morning to win, but were all out in 105 minutes for the addition of 80 runs.

In the lowest scoring match played on a matting wicket, the bowlers were always on the top, 17 wickets falling on the first day, 19 on the second and 8 on the last. In both the innings the M. C. C. were all out for the smallest scores they have made during the present tour.

At the end of the game, there was a great demonstration by an exuberant crowd, who cheered both the teams, Jardine, C. K. Nayudu, Nisar and Ramji, all receiving enthusiastic ovations.

Soon after the third morning’s play had begun Human was clean bowled by Nissar for 18, Verity was l.b.w. to C. K. Naidu and Nichols shared his fate in the first ball of the next over. The score was now seven for 94 and the excitement was intense.

Kelaart bowled several maiden overs. But did not succeed in taking a wicket, so Nissar was put on again to bowl. Townsend played an animated game, getting 34 runs in a very short time, but was out through a splendid catch brought off by Wazir All. Jardine was another l. b. w. victim.

The end was not long in coming. When Clark came in, S. Levett played on to Naidu.

The Vizianagram XI thus won by 14 runs amidst unparalleled excitement.

I foretold earlier that India would win a Test match. This is my consolation. England have been beaten by practically a Test team, extremely well captained. Naidu’s bowling this morning was the turning point in the game. He bowled round the wicket. Pitching the ball on the off stamp and breaking back to middle, he was almost unplayable, He was assisted by Nissar.

With seven wickets in hand and the whole day left for play in which to get 95 runs to win, Jardine took Human out with him this morning to continue M.C.C. innings against Vizianagram XI. Nissar was at once effective, taking two wickets in his first three overs. Human had added two runs and Jardine one to the overnight total when with the fourth ball of his second over Nissar clean bowled Human (62-4-18). Valentine came in and had his wicket grazed thrice before being splendidly caught it mid-off I by Palia who took a powerful drive about knee-high (66-5-4).

Naidu Steps In

Verity and Jardine kept back the bowlers for just under one hour although neither of them made any attempt to score except when Verity hooked Nissar to a boundary.

An hour’s batting this morning added only 30 runs.

Eventually Major C. K. Naidu came in the place of Nissar and with successive balls in his fifth over had Verity and Nichols out l. b. w. Both decisions were given by Tarrant.

Townsend came in and seeing that the long handle was needed to knock the bowlers off their length at once proceeded to hit out. He scored one six, five fours and one from C. K. Naidu off successive balls and hit Ramji for 4, 4 and 4 in one over. After previous batsmen’s poor display Townsend’s hitting came as refreshing change.

Townsend paid the penalty of hitting out at everything when he skied Nissar and Wazir Ali, running in from the middle of the field made a fine catch.

Now only Jardine alone of the regular batsmen remained and when C. K. Naidu got his third L. b. w. decision from Tarrant, the M. C. C. lost practically all chances of winning.

While Townsend had got together his 34 runs (which included a six, five 4’s and a three) in 19 minutes. Jardine in four innings, lasting 140 minutes, had nearly carried the side to victory. C. K. Naidu completed the work by bowling Levett.

The M. C. C. second innings ended for 139, Vizianagram XI winning by 14 runs.

The following was the score of M.C.C. in their second innings.

Walters I.b.w. Ramji .. 2

Barnett c. Yuvraj of Patiala b. Ramji ... ... 4

Bakewell c. Amarnath b. Ramji ... 15

Jardine l.b.w., b. C. K. Naidu ... 36

Human b. Nissar ... 18

Valentine c. Palia b. Nissar 4

Verity l.b.w., b. C. K. Naidu ... 18

Nichols I.b.w., b. C. K. Naidu 0

Townsend c. Wazir Ali b. Nissar ... 24

Levett b. C. K, Naida ... 1

Clark (not out) . . 4

Extras .. 3

Total ... 139

Bowling Analysis O. M. R.W.

W. Nissar 23 8 57 3

Ramji 21 8 39 3

Kelaart 13 7 16 0

C. K. Naidu 8.3 2 24 4

At the end of the match there was a wild cheering in front of the pavilion and both the teams received a wonderful demonstration of the crowd’s exuberance at M. C. C.’s first defeat in India of this as well as the previous (Galligans) tour.