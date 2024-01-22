New Delhi: The Constituent Assembly today passed unanimously Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s resolution on objectives, all members standing. Notable among the unattached members, who gave their support to the resolution, was Dr Ambedkar. HT This Day: January 23, 1947 -- Constituent Assembly votes for Republic (HT)

As soon as the proceedings began at 11 a.m. the President, with the permission of the House, closed the discussion and called upon the mover, Pandit Nehru, to reply. Pandit Nehru spoke in quiet, solemn tones. He had, he said, moved the resolution with a full sense of responsibility, with the events of the past crowding around him and the visions of the future beckoning him.

He had expected that the resolution would be passed within a day or two of the motion and was disappointed at the long postponement. It indicated that they were lingering on the road to independence. The postponement was, however, the result of the earnest desire of the Assembly to have the co-operation of all sections of the Indian people.

Referring to the absence of the League, Pandit Nehru said that those for whose sake the discussion was adjourned for six weeks had not decided to come and were hovering in a state of indecision. “I regret that, and all can say is that we shall welcome them at any future time,” he added. The well-to-do could afford to wait, but not the hungry masses. The resolution would not satisfy their hunger, but it held forth the promise of freedom, food and opportunity for all.

Referring to the suggestion that they should wait for the representatives of the States, Pandit Nehru said he regretted that they. were absent. The House was anxious to welcome them and the Negotiating Committee of the Assembly had already got into touch with the Rulers’ Committee. The absence of the States’ representatives was not his fault or the fault of the Assembly and fundamental matters like the resolution could not be postponed for their sake.

It had been said, Pandit Nehru continued that certain Rulers did not like parts of the resolution. It was intolerable presumption, he said, that the idea of the sovereignty of the people should be disputed. But although no compromise was possible on the principle of the sovereignty of the people the resolution contemplated no interference in the internal affairs of the States, and if any State preferred to have a constitutional monarchy, the Assembly would have no objection.

No alternative To Republic

Pandit Nehru asked all those who objected to the term “republic” what other alternative was possible for India. No emblem of British domination could be allowed to remain. Indian independence did not mean isolation. India wanted to be friendly with the British people as well -as with the Commonwealth.

There was pin-drop silence during Pandit Nehru’s speech and wild cheering when he finished. The President. Dr Rajendra Prasad then read the resolution in English and Hindi. Mr Mohanlal Saxena next read it in Urdu after which all the members stood up and it was declared passed.

There will be no session of the Constituent Assembly on Thursday, January 23, says a communique. There will be a public session on Friday to discuss two resolutions, one on the setting up of an Advisory Committee on Fundamental Rights the Protection of Minorities and the Administration of Tribal and Excluded Areas, and the other on the election of a Vice-President. After these matters are disposed of, the Assembly will meet in camera to discuss the budget.